Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income

mutual fund
PLUIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLUIX) Primary Adv (PLUDX)
PLUIX (Mutual Fund)

Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLUIX) Primary Adv (PLUDX)
PLUIX (Mutual Fund)

Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLUIX) Primary Adv (PLUDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income

PLUIX | Fund

$9.87

$34.3 M

0.00%

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$34.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income

PLUIX | Fund

$9.87

$34.3 M

0.00%

0.66%

PLUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacific Funds Ultra Short Income
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacific Funds Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Weismiller

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed and floating rate debt securities, including corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities and money market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits, deposit notes and bank notes. Debt securities in which the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities.

The weighted average duration of this Fund will vary based on the sub-adviser’s market forecasts and will not normally exceed one year. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.

The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes

have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred. The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price.

Read More

PLUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -1.1% 3.6% 75.98%
1 Yr 0.4% -5.2% 7.0% 66.09%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 67.91%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -6.4% 2.3% 44.14%
2021 -0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 86.11%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 36.54%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -3.2% 2.9% 62.88%
1 Yr 0.4% -5.2% 3.0% 51.74%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 66.83%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -6.4% 2.3% 44.14%
2021 -0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 86.11%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 36.54%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PLUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLUIX Category Low Category High PLUIX % Rank
Net Assets 34.3 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 93.04%
Number of Holdings 111 1 3396 79.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.91 M -200 M 16.1 B 84.28%
Weighting of Top 10 21.93% 2.6% 103.2% 45.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 4.84%
  2. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 3.455% 3.04%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.16% 2.98%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.042% 2.76%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.66%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.98886% 2.31%
  7. Honeywell International Inc. 0.38% 2.28%
  8. Sprint Spectrum Co LLC / Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC / Sprint Spectrum Co III 2.27%
  9. Hyndai Capital America 1% 2.26%
  10. MAGNETITE XVI LIMITED 1.84429% 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLUIX % Rank
Bonds 		88.84% 0.00% 123.41% 34.93%
Cash 		10.53% -24.02% 100.00% 57.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.63% 0.00% 15.25% 72.49%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 74.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.80%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 76.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLUIX % Rank
Corporate 		64.54% 0.00% 99.91% 10.48%
Securitized 		24.91% 0.00% 100.00% 52.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.54% 0.00% 100.00% 58.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 79.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 89.96%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 93.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLUIX % Rank
US 		64.35% 0.00% 100.00% 52.84%
Non US 		24.49% 0.00% 49.76% 10.48%

PLUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.08% 18.10% 29.22%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 51.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 75.25%

Sales Fees

PLUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 369.54% 58.85%

PLUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLUIX Category Low Category High PLUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.90% 26.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLUIX Category Low Category High PLUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -1.30% 14.86% 36.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Weismiller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .

Ying Qiu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Ms. Qiu is a managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2016. Ms. Qiu is a co-portfolio manager on various investment grade portfolios and has credit research responsibilities focusing on asset-backed securities ("ABS") and airlines sectors. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management, Ms. Qiu was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and trader for both investment grade corporate and ABS with PIMCO since 2008. Ms. Qiu began her investment career in 1997 and has a BA from Renmin University of China and an MBA from the Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×