YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$34.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund primarily invests in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed and floating rate debt securities, including corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities and money market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits, deposit notes and bank notes. Debt securities in which the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities.
The weighted average duration of this Fund will vary based on the sub-adviser’s market forecasts and will not normally exceed one year. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.
The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.
Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes
have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.
Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred. The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price.
|Period
|PLUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|75.98%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|66.09%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|67.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|44.14%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|86.11%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|36.54%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|0.3%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|62.88%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|51.74%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|66.83%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|44.14%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|86.11%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|36.54%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|PLUIX
|Net Assets
|34.3 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|93.04%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|1
|3396
|79.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.91 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|84.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.93%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|45.54%
|Weighting
|Bonds
|88.84%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|34.93%
|Cash
|10.53%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|57.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.63%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|72.49%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|74.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|76.42%
|Weighting
|Corporate
|64.54%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|10.48%
|Securitized
|24.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.84%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|79.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|89.96%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.89%
|Weighting
|US
|64.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.84%
|Non US
|24.49%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|10.48%
|PLUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|29.22%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|51.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|75.25%
|PLUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PLUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|58.85%
|PLUIX
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|26.20%
|PLUIX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PLUIX
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|36.94%
|PLUIX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Ms. Qiu is a managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2016. Ms. Qiu is a co-portfolio manager on various investment grade portfolios and has credit research responsibilities focusing on asset-backed securities ("ABS") and airlines sectors. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management, Ms. Qiu was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and trader for both investment grade corporate and ABS with PIMCO since 2008. Ms. Qiu began her investment career in 1997 and has a BA from Renmin University of China and an MBA from the Emory University.
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
