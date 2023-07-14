The Fund primarily invests in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed and floating rate debt securities, including corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities and money market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits, deposit notes and bank notes. Debt securities in which the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities.

The weighted average duration of this Fund will vary based on the sub-adviser’s market forecasts and will not normally exceed one year. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.

The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes

have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred. The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price.