Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$1.47 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.7%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
This Fund invests principally in income producing debt instruments. The Fund’s allocations to non-investment grade debt instruments and investment grade debt instruments will change based on the sub-adviser’s view of market conditions and, as a result, may range from up to 70% of the Fund’s assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments and floating rate loans to up to 65% of the Fund’s assets in investment grade debt instruments, including
corporate debt securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities. Debt instruments in which the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities in developed markets.
The Fund’s weighted average duration is expected to be within a range of one to seven years. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.
The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets, but not to exceed 20% in the aggregate, in each of the following investments: foreign currency denominated debt instruments, convertible securities or equity securities.
Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.
Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.
|Period
|PLSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|9.69%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|18.65%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|29.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|17.43%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|20.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|58.54%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|31.26%
|2020
|1.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|14.86%
|2019
|2.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|9.29%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|77.04%
|Period
|PLSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|9.41%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|17.65%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|29.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|23.61%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|45.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|58.39%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|31.26%
|2020
|1.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|14.86%
|2019
|2.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|9.29%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|82.16%
|PLSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.47 B
|100
|124 B
|33.73%
|Number of Holdings
|412
|2
|8175
|55.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|113 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|46.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.74%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|93.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.01%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|12.39%
|Cash
|1.08%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|83.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.99%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|57.49%
|Stocks
|0.92%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|30.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|89.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|78.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Industrials
|36.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.65%
|Financial Services
|34.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.80%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|5.87%
|Energy
|0.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.97%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|82.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|85.46%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSRX % Rank
|US
|0.78%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|27.67%
|Non US
|0.14%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|23.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.80%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|0.87%
|Securitized
|4.11%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|78.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|86.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|85.24%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|95.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSRX % Rank
|US
|85.76%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|12.97%
|Non US
|11.25%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|65.71%
|PLSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|72.79%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|54.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.35%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|77.19%
|PLSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|14.86%
|PLSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|39.28%
|PLSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PLSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|43.12%
|PLSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2011
10.45
10.5%
Robertson is Managing director of Pacific Asset Management since 2012, portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2008 and senior analyst of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. He provides research and analysis of investments in the forest product; metals and mining; industrials, and homebuilding sectors. Prior to joining PAM, he was a former member of Pacific Lifes credit research team and was responsible for fixed income analysis and leveraged loan credit analysis. He joined Pacific Life in 2000. Robertson holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has a BA from the University of Michigan.He began his investment career in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2016
6.32
6.3%
Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2016
6.32
6.3%
Michael is a Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management. Michael is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy, along with Strategies that incorporate bank loan instruments. Michael joined the firm in 2007 and became a full portfolio manager on the Strategy in 2010. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management in 2007, Michael worked in investment banking most recently as Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group at Royal Bank of Scotland. During his tenure in investment banking, Michael’s experience included leveraged buy-outs and merger and acquisitions advisory work. He received his B.A. summa cum laude in Business-Economics from UCLA and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Michael is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
