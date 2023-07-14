Home
PLSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacific Funds Strategic Income
  • Fund Family Name
    pacific funds series trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Robertson

Fund Description

This Fund invests principally in income producing debt instruments. The Fund’s allocations to non-investment grade debt instruments and investment grade debt instruments will change based on the sub-adviser’s view of market conditions and, as a result, may range from up to 70% of the Fund’s assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments and floating rate loans to up to 65% of the Fund’s assets in investment grade debt instruments, including

corporate debt securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities. Debt instruments in which the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities in developed markets.

The Fund’s weighted average duration is expected to be within a range of one to seven years. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk.

The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets, but not to exceed 20% in the aggregate, in each of the following investments: foreign currency denominated debt instruments, convertible securities or equity securities.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.

Read More

PLSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -7.2% 18.1% 9.69%
1 Yr 1.3% -18.7% 21.2% 18.65%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 29.15%
5 Yr -0.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 17.43%
10 Yr -0.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 20.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -31.8% 18.4% 58.54%
2021 -0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 31.26%
2020 1.8% -20.2% 60.6% 14.86%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 9.29%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 0.7% 77.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -11.7% 18.1% 9.41%
1 Yr 1.3% -18.7% 38.5% 17.65%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 29.51%
5 Yr -0.8%* -29.7% 30.2% 23.61%
10 Yr -0.8%* -27.4% 16.3% 45.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -31.8% 18.4% 58.39%
2021 -0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 31.26%
2020 1.8% -20.2% 60.6% 14.86%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 9.29%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 1.5% 82.16%

NAV & Total Return History

PLSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLSRX Category Low Category High PLSRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.47 B 100 124 B 33.73%
Number of Holdings 412 2 8175 55.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 46.83%
Weighting of Top 10 7.74% 4.3% 105.0% 93.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  2. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  3. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  4. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  5. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  6. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  7. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  8. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  9. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%
  10. Applied Systems Inc Term Loan B 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLSRX % Rank
Bonds 		97.01% -150.81% 180.51% 12.39%
Cash 		1.08% -261.12% 258.91% 83.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.99% 0.00% 33.50% 57.49%
Stocks 		0.92% -38.22% 261.12% 30.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 89.19%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 78.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLSRX % Rank
Industrials 		36.80% 0.00% 100.00% 7.65%
Financial Services 		34.34% 0.00% 100.00% 17.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		28.80% 0.00% 89.95% 5.87%
Energy 		0.05% 0.00% 100.00% 73.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 82.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 85.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLSRX % Rank
US 		0.78% -40.06% 261.12% 27.67%
Non US 		0.14% -0.10% 18.33% 23.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLSRX % Rank
Corporate 		94.80% 0.00% 97.25% 0.87%
Securitized 		4.11% 0.00% 99.65% 78.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.10% 0.00% 100.00% 94.51%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 86.85%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 85.24%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 95.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLSRX % Rank
US 		85.76% -151.11% 194.51% 12.97%
Non US 		11.25% -136.75% 104.82% 65.71%

PLSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 26.65% 72.79%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 54.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.35%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 77.19%

Sales Fees

PLSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 632.00% 14.86%

PLSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLSRX Category Low Category High PLSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 39.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLSRX Category Low Category High PLSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.15% -1.55% 11.51% 43.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PLSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Robertson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Robertson is Managing director of Pacific Asset Management since 2012, portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2008 and senior analyst of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. He provides research and analysis of investments in the forest product; metals and mining; industrials, and homebuilding sectors. Prior to joining PAM, he was a former member of Pacific Lifes credit research team and was responsible for fixed income analysis and leveraged loan credit analysis. He joined Pacific Life in 2000. Robertson holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has a BA from the University of Michigan.He began his investment career in 2003.

David Weismiller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2016

6.32

6.3%

Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .

Michael Marzouk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2016

6.32

6.3%

Michael is a Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management. Michael is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy, along with Strategies that incorporate bank loan instruments. Michael joined the firm in 2007 and became a full portfolio manager on the Strategy in 2010. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management in 2007, Michael worked in investment banking most recently as Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group at Royal Bank of Scotland. During his tenure in investment banking, Michael’s experience included leveraged buy-outs and merger and acquisitions advisory work. He received his B.A. summa cum laude in Business-Economics from UCLA and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Michael is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

