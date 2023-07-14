Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
This Fund invests principally in income producing debt instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in investment grade debt instruments, including corporate debt, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments and floating rate senior loans. Debt securities in which
the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities that are primarily in developed markets.
The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average duration within one year (plus or minus) of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, although the investments held by the Fund may have short, intermediate and long terms to maturity. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk. Maturity of a debt instrument, however, refers to the specific period of time until final payment (principal and any applicable interest) is due. The duration of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index was 1.92 years as of March 31, 2022.
The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.
Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.
Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.
|Period
|PLSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|16.12%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|4.84%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|11.03%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|11.33%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|10.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|6.87%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|78.30%
|2020
|0.7%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|42.09%
|2019
|0.7%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|20.88%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|73.80%
|Period
|PLSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|15.25%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|1.73%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|11.83%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|13.41%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|22.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|7.04%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|78.12%
|2020
|0.7%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|42.09%
|2019
|0.7%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|21.84%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|79.21%
|PLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|53.62%
|Number of Holdings
|315
|4
|4919
|67.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|105 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|68.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.39%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|84.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSDX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.16%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|21.42%
|Cash
|2.38%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|63.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.46%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|70.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|72.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|73.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|67.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSDX % Rank
|Corporate
|66.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.54%
|Securitized
|25.09%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|48.53%
|Government
|5.71%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|78.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.38%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|75.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|73.40%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|84.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLSDX % Rank
|US
|79.11%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|58.20%
|Non US
|17.05%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|22.45%
|PLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|55.40%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|75.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|77.54%
|PLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|37.82%
|PLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|41.97%
|PLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLSDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|37.46%
|PLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2011
10.45
10.5%
Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2011
10.45
10.5%
Michael is a Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management. Michael is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy, along with Strategies that incorporate bank loan instruments. Michael joined the firm in 2007 and became a full portfolio manager on the Strategy in 2010. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management in 2007, Michael worked in investment banking most recently as Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group at Royal Bank of Scotland. During his tenure in investment banking, Michael’s experience included leveraged buy-outs and merger and acquisitions advisory work. He received his B.A. summa cum laude in Business-Economics from UCLA and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Michael is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Ms. Qiu is a managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2016. Ms. Qiu is a co-portfolio manager on various investment grade portfolios and has credit research responsibilities focusing on asset-backed securities ("ABS") and airlines sectors. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management, Ms. Qiu was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and trader for both investment grade corporate and ABS with PIMCO since 2008. Ms. Qiu began her investment career in 1997 and has a BA from Renmin University of China and an MBA from the Emory University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
