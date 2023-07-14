Home
PIMCO Long Duration Total Return Fund

mutual fund
PLRAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.31 -0.03 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLRIX) Primary Inst (PLRPX) A (PLRAX) C (PLRCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Long Duration Total Return Fund

PLRAX | Fund

$7.31

$3.17 B

3.45%

$0.25

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$3.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

96.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PLRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Long Duration Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pimco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rodosky

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg Long-Term Government/ Credit Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 14.72 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PLRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -37.9% 3.6% 5.09%
1 Yr -7.8% -19.3% 180.4% 94.91%
3 Yr -15.7%* -15.7% 24.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 18.1% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 8.6% 94.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -73.4% 112.0% 81.40%
2021 -3.9% -50.9% 15.2% 73.93%
2020 1.2% -10.5% 5.1% 14.90%
2019 1.6% -8.7% 9.7% 60.30%
2018 -1.8% -7.9% 6.7% 73.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -37.9% 3.6% 4.63%
1 Yr -7.8% -21.4% 180.4% 91.71%
3 Yr -15.7%* -15.7% 24.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 18.1% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 9.1% 98.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -73.4% 112.0% 81.40%
2021 -3.9% -50.9% 15.2% 73.93%
2020 1.2% -10.5% 5.1% 14.90%
2019 1.6% -8.7% 9.7% 60.30%
2018 -1.8% -7.9% 6.7% 73.41%

NAV & Total Return History

PLRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLRAX Category Low Category High PLRAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.17 B 10.4 M 17.1 B 42.86%
Number of Holdings 1580 3 3347 6.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M 797 K 1.31 B 9.72%
Weighting of Top 10 96.38% 3.0% 100.0% 23.15%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLRAX % Rank
Bonds 		109.92% 66.19% 179.76% 3.24%
Convertible Bonds 		2.59% 0.00% 6.78% 5.56%
Other 		1.67% 0.00% 1.67% 1.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.80% 0.00% 17.47% 6.94%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 89.81%
Cash 		-14.97% -84.13% 6.28% 98.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLRAX % Rank
Government 		32.80% 0.00% 46.64% 4.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.85% 0.00% 29.85% 1.85%
Corporate 		21.77% 0.00% 98.94% 56.48%
Derivative 		9.96% 0.00% 34.47% 2.78%
Securitized 		4.69% 0.00% 4.69% 1.85%
Municipal 		0.94% 0.00% 100.00% 96.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLRAX % Rank
US 		89.63% 66.19% 151.83% 69.44%
Non US 		20.29% 0.00% 27.93% 4.63%

PLRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.04% 3.14% 6.19%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.03% 1.10% 94.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.50%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.05% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PLRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 4.75% 79.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 1.00% 343.00% 81.82%

PLRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLRAX Category Low Category High PLRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.45% 0.00% 19.86% 12.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLRAX Category Low Category High PLRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% 0.42% 5.46% 27.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rodosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2007

14.84

14.8%

Mr. Rodosky is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager for real return and U.S. long duration strategies. He leads the rates liquid products team and also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management in the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, Mr. Rodosky was vice president of institutional sales with Merrill Lynch. He has 25 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in financial markets from Illinois Institute of Technology. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Michael Cudzil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mr. Cudzil is a managing director in the Newport Beach office, a senior member of the liability-driven investment portfolio management team and a generalist portfolio manager. He has served as chair of the Americas Portfolio Committee, as a rotating member on the PIMCO Investment Committee and as co-head of the agency MBS portfolio management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he worked as a managing director and head of pass-through trading at Nomura. Mr. Cudzil previously held similar roles at Bank of America and Lehman Brothers, as well as a senior trading position at Salomon Brothers. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mohit Mittal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

