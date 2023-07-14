Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PLRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|5.09%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-19.3%
|180.4%
|94.91%
|3 Yr
|-15.7%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|8.6%
|94.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.4%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|81.40%
|2021
|-3.9%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|73.93%
|2020
|1.2%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|14.90%
|2019
|1.6%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|60.30%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|73.41%
|Period
|PLRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|4.63%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-21.4%
|180.4%
|91.71%
|3 Yr
|-15.7%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|9.1%
|98.90%
* Annualized
|PLRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.17 B
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|42.86%
|Number of Holdings
|1580
|3
|3347
|6.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|9.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.38%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|23.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLRAX % Rank
|Bonds
|109.92%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|3.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.59%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|5.56%
|Other
|1.67%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|1.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.80%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|6.94%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|89.81%
|Cash
|-14.97%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|98.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLRAX % Rank
|Government
|32.80%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|4.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.85%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|1.85%
|Corporate
|21.77%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|56.48%
|Derivative
|9.96%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|2.78%
|Securitized
|4.69%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|1.85%
|Municipal
|0.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLRAX % Rank
|US
|89.63%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|69.44%
|Non US
|20.29%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|4.63%
|PLRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.04%
|3.14%
|6.19%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.03%
|1.10%
|94.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.05%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|PLRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|79.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PLRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|1.00%
|343.00%
|81.82%
|PLRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.45%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|12.44%
|PLRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PLRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.28%
|0.42%
|5.46%
|27.78%
|PLRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2007
14.84
14.8%
Mr. Rodosky is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager for real return and U.S. long duration strategies. He leads the rates liquid products team and also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management in the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, Mr. Rodosky was vice president of institutional sales with Merrill Lynch. He has 25 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in financial markets from Illinois Institute of Technology. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Mr. Cudzil is a managing director in the Newport Beach office, a senior member of the liability-driven investment portfolio management team and a generalist portfolio manager. He has served as chair of the Americas Portfolio Committee, as a rotating member on the PIMCO Investment Committee and as co-head of the agency MBS portfolio management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he worked as a managing director and head of pass-through trading at Nomura. Mr. Cudzil previously held similar roles at Bank of America and Lehman Brothers, as well as a senior trading position at Salomon Brothers. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.44
|17.42
|7.9
|6.25
