YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$382 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PLMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|34.48%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|63.05%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-18.7%
|8.9%
|35.87%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-11.4%
|4.9%
|23.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|5.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PLMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-60.3%
|-10.0%
|66.18%
|2021
|5.6%
|-3.2%
|8.4%
|15.03%
|2020
|3.6%
|1.1%
|4.7%
|43.41%
|2019
|4.5%
|1.5%
|5.2%
|20.22%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-5.1%
|-1.4%
|33.54%
|PLMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|382 M
|88 K
|68.9 B
|58.17%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|4
|562
|81.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|372 M
|693 K
|68.1 B
|52.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.5%
|100.0%
|15.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.46%
|0.00%
|89.49%
|52.17%
|Bonds
|15.55%
|6.42%
|65.95%
|42.03%
|Cash
|2.51%
|-6.89%
|31.18%
|67.15%
|Other
|0.29%
|-0.92%
|16.90%
|37.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|43.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|71.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Technology
|20.93%
|13.94%
|24.03%
|16.10%
|Financial Services
|14.70%
|13.11%
|18.83%
|60.49%
|Healthcare
|12.04%
|10.75%
|14.53%
|76.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.78%
|8.05%
|13.32%
|22.93%
|Industrials
|10.57%
|9.02%
|12.29%
|50.24%
|Real Estate
|6.77%
|1.87%
|10.11%
|33.66%
|Communication Services
|6.25%
|5.69%
|10.24%
|86.83%
|Consumer Defense
|6.25%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|72.68%
|Basic Materials
|4.22%
|3.14%
|6.86%
|74.63%
|Energy
|4.11%
|2.33%
|6.31%
|68.29%
|Utilities
|2.39%
|1.90%
|8.13%
|79.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLMTX % Rank
|US
|59.90%
|0.00%
|68.38%
|2.90%
|Non US
|21.56%
|0.00%
|44.24%
|85.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Corporate
|31.18%
|0.49%
|50.07%
|14.98%
|Government
|30.82%
|13.41%
|62.05%
|69.57%
|Securitized
|19.69%
|0.00%
|36.42%
|29.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.99%
|3.19%
|55.75%
|55.07%
|Municipal
|0.31%
|0.00%
|4.64%
|27.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.78%
|68.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLMTX % Rank
|US
|14.36%
|4.80%
|43.04%
|29.47%
|Non US
|1.19%
|0.07%
|22.91%
|71.98%
|PLMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|0.01%
|26.10%
|97.01%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.86%
|0.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|PLMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PLMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.90%
|2.00%
|112.00%
|14.81%
|PLMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.39%
|0.00%
|2.11%
|15.38%
|PLMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PLMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLMTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-0.21%
|10.52%
|4.98%
|PLMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Smith is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors. He is an analyst within the firm's asset allocation and structured investments group. He also provides research assistance to various business units within Principal Global Investors. He joined the firm in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.83
|2.41
