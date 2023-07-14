Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2000

®

Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $31.6 million and $14.0 billion). Those managing the Fund’s investments seek to invest in securities of companies that they believe have improving and sustainable business fundamentals, rising investor expectations, and attractive relative valuations.