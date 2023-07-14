Home
Trending ETFs

PLJMX (Mutual Fund)

PLJMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Research Fund

PLJMX | Fund

$42.53

$445 M

0.17%

$0.07

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.5%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$445 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PLJMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Research Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Scully

Fund Description

PLJMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -14.3% 35.6% 9.42%
1 Yr 10.4% -55.6% 38.6% 52.82%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 46.32%
5 Yr 3.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 42.16%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 9.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -64.5% 28.9% 73.82%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 58.06%
2020 5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 20.50%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 46.24%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 66.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -20.5% 35.6% 7.54%
1 Yr 10.4% -55.6% 40.3% 44.14%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.91%
5 Yr 3.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 51.22%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 9.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -64.5% 28.9% 73.90%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 58.53%
2020 5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 20.90%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 46.75%
2018 -3.5% -10.9% 12.6% 80.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PLJMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLJMX Category Low Category High PLJMX % Rank
Net Assets 445 M 177 K 1.21 T 65.87%
Number of Holdings 154 2 4154 42.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M 288 K 270 B 65.04%
Weighting of Top 10 32.56% 1.8% 106.2% 43.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.68%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.41%
  3. Apple Inc 4.97%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.82%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLJMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.43% 0.00% 130.24% 63.84%
Cash 		1.58% -102.29% 100.00% 33.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 11.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 11.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLJMX % Rank
Technology 		23.34% 0.00% 48.94% 58.37%
Healthcare 		14.49% 0.00% 60.70% 45.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.89% 0.00% 30.33% 7.08%
Financial Services 		13.11% 0.00% 55.59% 67.43%
Industrials 		9.88% 0.00% 29.90% 36.99%
Communication Services 		7.36% 0.00% 27.94% 66.97%
Consumer Defense 		7.15% 0.00% 47.71% 39.57%
Energy 		3.98% 0.00% 41.64% 52.89%
Utilities 		2.89% 0.00% 20.91% 35.01%
Basic Materials 		2.82% 0.00% 25.70% 40.49%
Real Estate 		1.11% 0.00% 31.91% 80.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLJMX % Rank
US 		93.72% 0.00% 127.77% 69.39%
Non US 		4.71% 0.00% 32.38% 28.43%

PLJMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 49.27% 60.84%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 2.00% 54.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PLJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 496.00% 75.93%

PLJMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLJMX Category Low Category High PLJMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 24.20% 49.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLJMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLJMX Category Low Category High PLJMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -54.00% 6.06% 51.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLJMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PLJMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2010

11.9

11.9%

Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.

Jacquelyne Cavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Ms. Cavanaugh is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global core equity, global financial, and research strategies, and an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Capital Spectrum and Equity Spectrum strategies. In addition, she is an Analyst focusing on the global financial and U.S. health-care sectors. Ms. Cavanaugh is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis of and making buy/sell recommendations for companies in the global investment banking, global brokerage and insurance, alternative asset management, and managed care industries. She joined Putnam in 2011 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Cavanaugh was a Leader of the Global Financials Team and a Senior Equity Analyst at Janus Capital Group from 2005 to 2011. Prior to this role, she served at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Vice President, Asset Management, from 2003 to 2005 and as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, from 1995 to 1998. Previous to these roles, Ms. Cavanaugh was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Cavanaugh has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she earned high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and has a B.A. from Brown University.

Kathryn Lakin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Ms. Lakin is Director of Equity Research. She is responsible for managing a team of analysts, associates, and interns covering multiple sectors. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam's small-cap core strategy. Ms. Lakin joined Putnam in 2012 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Lakin was an Equity Research Analyst from 2011 to 2012 and an Equity Research Associate from 2008 to 2011 at Fidelity Investments. Ms. Lakin earned an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Mr. O’Brien is Assistant Director of Equity Research, providing oversight and strategic direction to Putnam's team of equity analysts. In addition, he is a portfolio manager of Putnam's research strategy and an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. technology sector. He is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the semiconductor, hardware, and software industries, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Mr. O'Brien has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2011. Previously at Putnam, he served as an Investment Associate on the U.S. consumer team. Mr. O'Brien earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Babson College.

William Rives

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Rives is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's small-cap core and global utilities strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the natural resources and utilities sectors. Mr. Rives is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of E&Ps, MLPs, renewables, energy service companies, and utilities, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2013. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Rives was an Equity Associate. Mr. Rives earned a B.A. from Amherst College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

