Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Plumb Equity Fund

PLIEX | Fund

$24.04

$22.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.7%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PLIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Plumb Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Plumb Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    343827
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Plumb

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), options, preferred stocks and securities convertible into such equity securities. The Fund will also invest in foreign securities, including the securities of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund will limit its investments in foreign securities, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), to 15% of its total assets. The Fund will only invest in emerging-market securities to the extent that such securities are listed on a U.S. exchange. The Fund generally invests in higher quality companies that are trading at significant discounts to portfolio manager’s estimates of their intrinsic value. These companies may include large, medium, and smaller-sized companies. The Fund’s investments in higher- quality companies includes investments in companies that the Advisor believes possess or in the near future are likely to possess some or all of the following attributes:
Attractive business fundamentals and sound business models
Strong financials, including profitability and quality of earnings
Experienced, motivated company management
High or consistently improving market position return on invested capital and operating margins.
The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a blended investment style, which is generally characterized as “growth at a reasonable price”. However, the portfolio manager may prefer a
certain investment style and look for growth stocks or value stocks when warranted by market conditions and other factors.
The Fund seeks to provide investors with competitive after-tax investment returns by holding quality securities for the long term, which is designed to promote greater tax efficiency. The Fund anticipates that capital growth will be accompanied by dividend income and growth of dividend income over time.
The Fund typically sells securities in companies when their market valuations rise significantly above the portfolio manager’s estimates of intrinsic business values, long-term economic fundamentals significantly deteriorate, or better opportunities are presented in the marketplace.
PLIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -41.7% 64.0% 22.09%
1 Yr 18.9% -46.2% 77.9% 40.08%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 94.69%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 91.71%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 89.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.65%
2021 -9.3% -31.0% 26.7% 95.03%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -41.7% 64.0% 20.77%
1 Yr 18.9% -46.2% 77.9% 36.97%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 94.56%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 90.78%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 89.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.65%
2021 -9.3% -31.0% 26.7% 95.03%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PLIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLIEX Category Low Category High PLIEX % Rank
Net Assets 22.2 M 189 K 222 B 95.59%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 90.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.41%
Weighting of Top 10 46.64% 11.4% 116.5% 51.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 5.02%
  2. Apple Inc 4.91%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.75%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.75%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLIEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 50.26% 104.50% 72.13%
Cash 		2.90% -10.83% 49.73% 23.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 12.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLIEX % Rank
Technology 		49.50% 0.00% 65.70% 3.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.09% 0.00% 62.57% 46.23%
Financial Services 		13.97% 0.00% 43.06% 16.31%
Communication Services 		4.89% 0.00% 66.40% 88.77%
Industrials 		4.62% 0.00% 30.65% 66.48%
Consumer Defense 		3.87% 0.00% 25.50% 47.70%
Healthcare 		3.24% 0.00% 39.76% 97.70%
Energy 		2.18% 0.00% 41.09% 25.33%
Basic Materials 		1.63% 0.00% 18.91% 39.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 32.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 68.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLIEX % Rank
US 		88.38% 34.69% 100.00% 82.13%
Non US 		8.72% 0.00% 54.22% 15.41%

PLIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.01% 20.29% 15.78%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 55.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 59.68%

PLIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLIEX Category Low Category High PLIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 17.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLIEX Category Low Category High PLIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -6.13% 1.75% 78.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PLIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Plumb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2007

15.03

15.0%

Mr. Plumb is a Principal and the founder of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC, since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back over thirty years. He has over thirty years of experience as an investment professional including twenty years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. Mr. Plumb earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975 and also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

