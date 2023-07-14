Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.1%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$4.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.1%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 90.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
This Fund invests principally in income producing floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities. Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities. Floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities are those with interest rates which float, adjust or vary periodically based upon a benchmark indicator, a specified adjustment schedule or prevailing interest rates. Floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities in which the Fund invests consist of senior secured and unsecured floating rate loans, secured and unsecured second lien floating rate loans, and floating rate debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Senior floating rate loans and some floating rate debt securities are debt instruments that may have a right to payment that is senior to most other debts of the borrowers. Second lien loans are generally second in line in terms of repayment priority with respect to the pledged collateral. Borrowers may include corporations, partnerships and other entities that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions. Generally, secured floating rate loans are secured by specific assets of the borrower.
Floating rate loans will generally be purchased from banks or other financial institutions through assignments or participations. A direct interest in a floating rate loan may be acquired directly from the agent of the lender or another lender by assignment or an indirect interest may be acquired as a participation in another lender’s portion of a floating rate loan.
The Fund is expected to invest substantially all of its assets in floating rate loans and other debt instruments that are rated non-investment grade or, if unrated, are of comparable quality as determined by the sub-adviser. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other types of debt instruments or securities including non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated foreign investments, principally in developed markets.
Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.
Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. For floating rate loans, the sub-
adviser considers environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that may pose material financial risks to the investment, subject to the availability of relevant information. The evaluation of ESG factors is one of many considerations in the assessment of portfolio investments and may not be a determinative factor in the sub-adviser’s investment decisions. ESG factors may vary by industry, sector, region, or investment type. Further, ESG factors considered material to an issuer may change over time and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.
|Period
|PLFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|18.58%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|11.11%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|41.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|26.64%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|29.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|26.55%
|2021
|0.4%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|70.77%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|50.55%
|2019
|0.7%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|46.77%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|26.98%
|PLFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.39 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|18.96%
|Number of Holdings
|166
|12
|1447
|89.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.03 B
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|7.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.13%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|23.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLFDX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.80%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|65.98%
|Cash
|9.18%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|26.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|46.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|93.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|83.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|84.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLFDX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.81%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|44.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.19%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|38.14%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|81.44%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|88.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|80.69%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|83.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLFDX % Rank
|US
|76.12%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|53.95%
|Non US
|14.68%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|52.23%
|PLFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|69.42%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|64.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.46%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|77.42%
|PLFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|PLFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|90.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|81.16%
|PLFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|25.25%
|PLFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PLFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.81%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|38.54%
|PLFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Michael is a Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management. Michael is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy, along with Strategies that incorporate bank loan instruments. Michael joined the firm in 2007 and became a full portfolio manager on the Strategy in 2010. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management in 2007, Michael worked in investment banking most recently as Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group at Royal Bank of Scotland. During his tenure in investment banking, Michael’s experience included leveraged buy-outs and merger and acquisitions advisory work. He received his B.A. summa cum laude in Business-Economics from UCLA and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Michael is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
JP is a Senior Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. JP is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy. Prior to being a founding member of Pacific Asset Management in 2007, from 1997-2006, JP was a senior member of Pacific Life’s credit research team overseeing investments in corporate bonds, high yield, and bank loan securities. Prior to joining Pacific Life, JP was a member of Credit Lyonnais’ Leveraged Finance Group. JP has over 22 years of investment and banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
