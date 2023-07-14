This Fund invests principally in income producing debt instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in investment grade debt instruments, including corporate debt, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments and floating rate senior loans. Debt securities in which

the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities that are primarily in developed markets.

The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average duration within one year (plus or minus) of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, although the investments held by the Fund may have short, intermediate and long terms to maturity. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk. Maturity of a debt instrument, however, refers to the specific period of time until final payment (principal and any applicable interest) is due. The duration of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index was 1.92 years as of March 31, 2022.

The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.