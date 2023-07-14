Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund

PLDCX | Fund

$7.86

$10.9 B

4.07%

$0.32

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund

PLDCX | Fund

$7.86

$10.9 B

4.07%

$0.32

1.40%

PLDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eve Tournier

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Securities of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high and consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. The capital appreciation sought by the Fund generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several investment sectors, without limitation, which may include: (i) high yield securities (“junk bonds”) and investment grade corporate bonds of issuers located in the United States and non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments (including emerging market governments), their agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) mortgage-related and other asset backed securities; and (iv) foreign currencies, including those of emerging market countries. However, the Fund is not required to gain exposure to any one investment sector, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from zero to three years based on Pacific Investment Management Company LLC’s (“PIMCO”) market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in high yield securities rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such 30% limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of foreign issuers and may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar- denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities and up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PLDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -6.3% 3.8% 5.89%
1 Yr -0.9% -11.5% 2.9% 45.42%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 33.33%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% 16.30%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 3.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -17.7% -2.5% 92.08%
2021 -0.3% -2.0% 2.2% 12.84%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -6.3% 3.8% 5.37%
1 Yr -0.9% -11.5% 1.9% 41.11%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 29.73%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 15.75%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 3.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -17.7% -2.5% 92.08%
2021 -0.3% -2.0% 2.2% 12.84%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PLDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLDCX Category Low Category High PLDCX % Rank
Net Assets 10.9 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 12.07%
Number of Holdings 2133 4 4919 3.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.74 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 19.17%
Weighting of Top 10 26.08% 1.7% 100.0% 41.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 11.04%
  2. Pimco Fds 8.84%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 8.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLDCX % Rank
Bonds 		111.91% 49.71% 194.71% 6.56%
Convertible Bonds 		3.91% 0.00% 27.71% 30.40%
Stocks 		0.76% -0.66% 11.31% 5.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.45% 0.00% 25.64% 5.35%
Other 		0.22% -2.59% 10.19% 5.53%
Cash 		-17.25% -102.46% 39.20% 93.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLDCX % Rank
Communication Services 		65.64% 0.00% 65.64% 3.03%
Energy 		23.84% 0.00% 100.00% 43.94%
Financial Services 		10.36% 0.00% 100.00% 42.42%
Real Estate 		0.16% 0.00% 100.00% 22.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 33.33%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 33.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 30.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 27.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 31.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 28.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLDCX % Rank
US 		0.52% -0.54% 9.00% 6.04%
Non US 		0.24% -0.66% 2.31% 2.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLDCX % Rank
Derivative 		27.23% 0.00% 45.97% 1.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.87% 0.00% 44.09% 1.90%
Securitized 		20.58% 0.00% 97.27% 65.80%
Corporate 		13.85% 0.00% 100.00% 89.12%
Government 		13.47% 0.00% 73.63% 58.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 56.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLDCX % Rank
US 		97.75% 0.00% 165.96% 6.39%
Non US 		14.16% 0.00% 72.71% 38.17%

PLDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.01% 19.98% 11.69%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.19% 95.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.67%
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.01% 0.50% 97.46%

Sales Fees

PLDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 93.72%

PLDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLDCX Category Low Category High PLDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.07% 0.00% 11.01% 27.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLDCX Category Low Category High PLDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -1.27% 4.98% 16.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eve Tournier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Ms. Tournier is a managing director in the London office and head of pan-European credit portfolio management. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, she was a managing director and European head of high yield credit trading with Deutsche Bank in London. Previously, she worked in credit derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank and at J.P. Morgan in New York. She holds a master’s degree in operations research and financial engineering from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon.

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

