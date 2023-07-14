Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pacific Funds Short Duration Income

mutual fund
PLCSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLSDX) Primary Adv (PLDSX) A (PLADX) C (PLCSX)
PLCSX (Mutual Fund)

Pacific Funds Short Duration Income

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLSDX) Primary Adv (PLDSX) A (PLADX) C (PLCSX)
PLCSX (Mutual Fund)

Pacific Funds Short Duration Income

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.99 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PLSDX) Primary Adv (PLDSX) A (PLADX) C (PLCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacific Funds Short Duration Income

PLCSX | Fund

$9.99

$1.03 B

0.00%

1.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$1.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacific Funds Short Duration Income

PLCSX | Fund

$9.99

$1.03 B

0.00%

1.62%

PLCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacific Funds Short Duration Income
  • Fund Family Name
    pacific funds series trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Weismiller

Fund Description

This Fund invests principally in income producing debt instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in investment grade debt instruments, including corporate debt, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities and agency securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments and floating rate senior loans. Debt securities in which

the Fund invests may include those denominated in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign entities that are primarily in developed markets.

The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average duration within one year (plus or minus) of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, although the investments held by the Fund may have short, intermediate and long terms to maturity. Duration is often used to measure a bond’s or fund’s sensitivity to interest rates. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a fund’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk. Maturity of a debt instrument, however, refers to the specific period of time until final payment (principal and any applicable interest) is due. The duration of the Bloomberg US 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index was 1.92 years as of March 31, 2022.

The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. Individual investments may be purchased or sold in the event the sub-adviser decides to adjust debt asset class weightings within the portfolio. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.

Read More

PLCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -6.3% 3.8% 15.94%
1 Yr 0.6% -11.5% 2.9% 4.32%
3 Yr -1.6%* -6.1% 1.3% 11.21%
5 Yr -0.4%* -10.7% 3.2% 11.53%
10 Yr -0.3%* -11.7% 2.1% 11.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -17.7% -2.5% 7.04%
2021 -1.1% -2.0% 2.2% 78.84%
2020 0.6% -2.8% 4.6% 44.32%
2019 0.7% -28.6% 3.0% 21.07%
2018 -0.4% -3.7% 0.4% 70.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -6.3% 3.8% 15.08%
1 Yr 0.6% -11.5% 1.9% 1.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -6.1% 4.5% 12.01%
5 Yr -0.4%* -8.3% 1.7% 13.62%
10 Yr -0.3%* -10.3% 2.1% 22.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -17.7% -2.5% 7.22%
2021 -1.1% -2.0% 2.2% 78.66%
2020 0.6% -2.8% 4.6% 44.32%
2019 0.7% -28.6% 3.0% 22.03%
2018 -0.4% -1.0% 1.3% 77.13%

NAV & Total Return History

PLCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLCSX Category Low Category High PLCSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.03 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 54.14%
Number of Holdings 315 4 4919 67.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 68.74%
Weighting of Top 10 10.39% 1.7% 100.0% 85.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corporation 1.843% 1.34%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 1.757% 1.25%
  3. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 1.08%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 0.99%
  5. SANTANDER DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST 0.5% 0.97%
  6. FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 0.7% 0.97%
  7. AMERICREDIT AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABLES TRUST 0.68% 0.97%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 0.96%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 0.94%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCSX % Rank
Bonds 		96.16% 49.71% 194.71% 21.93%
Cash 		2.38% -102.46% 39.20% 63.73%
Convertible Bonds 		1.46% 0.00% 27.71% 70.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 73.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 73.58%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 68.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCSX % Rank
Corporate 		66.82% 0.00% 100.00% 11.05%
Securitized 		25.09% 0.00% 97.27% 49.05%
Government 		5.71% 0.00% 73.63% 79.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.38% 0.00% 44.09% 76.17%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 73.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 85.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCSX % Rank
US 		79.11% 0.00% 165.96% 58.72%
Non US 		17.05% 0.00% 72.71% 22.97%

PLCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% 0.01% 19.98% 5.22%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.19% 76.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.33%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 78.81%

Sales Fees

PLCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.50% 4.00% 63.49%

Trading Fees

PLCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 2.00% 500.00% 38.42%

PLCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLCSX Category Low Category High PLCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 83.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLCSX Category Low Category High PLCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -1.27% 4.98% 87.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Weismiller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Mr. Weismiller is managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2007. Mr. Weismiller is the co-portfolio manager on Pacific Asset Management’s core plus and investment grade bond strategies. Joined Pacific Life in June 2002 and was a former member of Pacific Life’s credit research team and was responsible for fixed income and leveraged loan credit analysis. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Mr. Weismiller was with Comerica Bank, where he was a Commercial Banking Officer responsible for investing in a portfolio of leveraged loans. He has a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.He began his investment career in 1997 .

Michael Marzouk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Michael is a Managing Director for Pacific Asset Management. Michael is a Portfolio Manager for the Corporate (Bank) Loan Strategy and CLO Strategy, along with Strategies that incorporate bank loan instruments. Michael joined the firm in 2007 and became a full portfolio manager on the Strategy in 2010. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management in 2007, Michael worked in investment banking most recently as Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group at Royal Bank of Scotland. During his tenure in investment banking, Michael’s experience included leveraged buy-outs and merger and acquisitions advisory work. He received his B.A. summa cum laude in Business-Economics from UCLA and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Michael is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

Ying Qiu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Ms. Qiu is a managing director and portfolio manager of Pacific Asset Management since 2016. Ms. Qiu is a co-portfolio manager on various investment grade portfolios and has credit research responsibilities focusing on asset-backed securities ("ABS") and airlines sectors. Prior to joining Pacific Asset Management, Ms. Qiu was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and trader for both investment grade corporate and ABS with PIMCO since 2008. Ms. Qiu began her investment career in 1997 and has a BA from Renmin University of China and an MBA from the Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×