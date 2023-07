Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in non-investment grade (high yield/high risk, sometimes called “junk bonds”) debt instruments or in instruments with characteristics of non-investment grade debt instruments. The Fund invests principally in instruments that have intermediate to long terms to maturity. Debt instruments in which the Fund invests focus on corporate bonds and notes, but may also include floating rate loans, and may also be of foreign issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Fundamental Research Process. The sub-adviser’s fundamental research process combines a bottom-up issuer analysis and top-down market assessment. A bottom-up issuer analysis relies upon the sub-adviser’s fundamental research analysis of individual issuers. A top-down market assessment provides a framework for portfolio risk positioning and sector allocations. Once this is determined, the sub-adviser looks for companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, strong management teams and the ability to repay or refinance its debt obligations. The sub-adviser performs a credit analysis on each potential issuer and a relative value analysis for each potential investment. When selecting investments, the sub-adviser may invest in instruments that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Individual investment selection is based on the sub-adviser’s fundamental research process. An investment is generally sold when the issue has realized its price appreciation target, the issue no longer offers relative value, or an adverse change in corporate or sector fundamentals has occurred.