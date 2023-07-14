Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I

mutual fund
PLCGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.14 +0.06 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PLGIX) Primary Retirement (PPUSX) Retirement (PPUMX) Other (PLGJX) Retirement (PCRSX) A (PLGAX) Retirement (PLCGX)
PLCGX (Mutual Fund)

Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.14 +0.06 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PLGIX) Primary Retirement (PPUSX) Retirement (PPUMX) Other (PLGJX) Retirement (PCRSX) A (PLGAX) Retirement (PLCGX)
PLCGX (Mutual Fund)

Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.14 +0.06 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PLGIX) Primary Retirement (PPUSX) Retirement (PPUMX) Other (PLGJX) Retirement (PCRSX) A (PLGAX) Retirement (PLCGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I

PLCGX | Fund

$17.14

$10.8 B

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

30.3%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$10.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I

PLCGX | Fund

$17.14

$10.8 B

0.00%

0.59%

PLCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal LargeCap Growth Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 1000® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.2 billion and $2.9 trillion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell 1000®Growth Index.The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.
Read More

PLCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 36.95%
1 Yr 10.7% -46.2% 77.9% 73.69%
3 Yr -2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.44%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 58.68%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 26.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.8% -85.9% 81.6% 81.07%
2021 4.4% -31.0% 26.7% 49.33%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.18%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 48.29%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 46.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 35.14%
1 Yr 10.7% -46.2% 77.9% 69.51%
3 Yr -2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.00%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 64.55%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 25.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.8% -85.9% 81.6% 81.07%
2021 4.4% -31.0% 26.7% 49.33%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.18%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 48.48%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 3.1% 66.19%

NAV & Total Return History

PLCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLCGX Category Low Category High PLCGX % Rank
Net Assets 10.8 B 189 K 222 B 17.48%
Number of Holdings 529 2 3509 2.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.3 B -1.37 M 104 B 20.66%
Weighting of Top 10 39.33% 11.4% 116.5% 80.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.28%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.54%
  3. Apple Inc 4.53%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.55%
  6. Intuit Inc 3.18%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.97%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.84%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 50.26% 104.50% 41.64%
Cash 		0.82% -10.83% 49.73% 59.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.19% 0.00% 4.41% 5.90%
Other 		0.04% -2.66% 17.15% 15.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 84.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 84.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCGX % Rank
Technology 		34.35% 0.00% 65.70% 58.20%
Healthcare 		17.52% 0.00% 39.76% 15.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.05% 0.00% 62.57% 67.30%
Communication Services 		12.74% 0.00% 66.40% 24.18%
Industrials 		7.62% 0.00% 30.65% 31.97%
Financial Services 		5.88% 0.00% 43.06% 80.90%
Consumer Defense 		5.06% 0.00% 25.50% 30.41%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 16.05% 33.20%
Basic Materials 		1.77% 0.00% 18.91% 38.11%
Energy 		0.11% 0.00% 41.09% 53.61%
Utilities 		0.04% 0.00% 16.07% 29.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLCGX % Rank
US 		96.26% 34.69% 100.00% 39.43%
Non US 		2.69% 0.00% 54.22% 52.87%

PLCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 20.29% 85.89%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 44.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.10% 0.00% 316.74% 31.14%

PLCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLCGX Category Low Category High PLCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 86.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLCGX Category Low Category High PLCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -6.13% 1.75% 36.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×