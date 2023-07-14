Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 1000

®

Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.2 billion and $2.9 trillion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.

The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to

30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell 1000

®

Growth Index.

The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual

issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.