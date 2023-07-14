Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
26.0%
1 yr return
-23.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.7%
Net Assets
$958 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal investments
The fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that are believed to have substantial potential for capital growth. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of purchase. Dividend income is an incidental consideration in the investment advisors' selection of stocks for the fund.
The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as technology. The fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in other securities such as securities convertible into stocks, fixed income securities, initial public offerings ("IPOs") and stocks of companies with smaller total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations below the lower end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of purchase). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select
the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A strategy in which the subadvisor employs a concentrated, fundamentally driven sustainable growth strategy.
• A strategy in which the subadvisor pursues a "growth style" of investing and seeks to capture market inefficiencies and invest in companies that it believes are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth.
• A strategy in which the subadvisor invests in a focused portfolio of common stocks of large capitalization companies that it believes have a sustainable competitive advantage.
|Period
|PLAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|59.69%
|1 Yr
|-23.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|99.34%
|3 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|95.56%
|5 Yr
|-11.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|96.34%
|10 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|94.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-54.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|95.83%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|78.08%
|2020
|5.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|75.68%
|2019
|3.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.60%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|89.33%
|PLAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|958 M
|189 K
|222 B
|55.23%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|2
|3509
|26.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|325 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|61.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.07%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|74.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.49%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|95.66%
|Cash
|7.52%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|3.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|87.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|86.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|87.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|87.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLAYX % Rank
|Technology
|31.02%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|67.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.48%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|64.02%
|Healthcare
|12.49%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|53.36%
|Communication Services
|11.96%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|34.51%
|Financial Services
|11.94%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|28.44%
|Industrials
|7.11%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|40.49%
|Consumer Defense
|5.78%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|19.18%
|Energy
|2.59%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|22.87%
|Basic Materials
|2.37%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|25.90%
|Utilities
|1.26%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|14.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLAYX % Rank
|US
|91.20%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|71.39%
|Non US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|70.57%
|PLAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|58.10%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|65.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|55.67%
|PLAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|80.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|58.39%
|PLAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|90.13%
|PLAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PLAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.42%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|58.88%
|PLAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$3.796
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2016
5.51
5.5%
Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2019
3.39
3.4%
William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University. Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
