To pursue its investment objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), options, preferred stocks and securities convertible into such equity securities. The Fund will also invest in foreign securities, including the securities of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund will limit its investments in foreign securities, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), to 15% of its total assets. The Fund will only invest in emerging-market securities to the extent that such securities are listed on a U.S. exchange. The Fund generally invests in higher quality companies that are trading at significant discounts to portfolio manager’s estimates of their intrinsic value. These companies may include large, medium, and smaller-sized companies. The Fund’s investments in higher- quality companies includes investments in companies that the Advisor believes possess or in the near future are likely to possess some or all of the following attributes:

• Attractive business fundamentals and sound business models

• Strong financials, including profitability and quality of earnings

• Experienced, motivated company management

• High or consistently improving market position return on invested capital and operating margins.

The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a blended investment style, which is generally characterized as “growth at a reasonable price”. However, the portfolio manager may prefer a

certain investment style and look for growth stocks or value stocks when warranted by market conditions and other factors.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with competitive after-tax investment returns by holding quality securities for the long term, which is designed to promote greater tax efficiency. The Fund anticipates that capital growth will be accompanied by dividend income and growth of dividend income over time.