The Balanced Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and fixed income securities. We select securities that, in our judgment, will result in the highest total return consistent with preservation of principal, and we vary the mix of common stocks and bonds from time to time. More than 50% of the Fund’s assets are normally invested in common stocks.

To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the Fund invests in many types of stocks, including a blend of large company stocks, small company stocks, growth stocks, and value stocks.

We also normally invest at least 25% of the Fund’s assets in fixed income senior securities. The fixed income senior securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds and other debt instruments, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), municipal bonds, convertible debt securities, and preferred stock. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the fixed income securities held by the Fund will normally not exceed 10 years.

The Fund will also invest in foreign securities, including the securities of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund will limit its investments in foreign securities, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), to 15% of its total assets. The Fund will only invest in emerging-market securities to the extent that such securities are listed on a U.S. exchange.

The Fund typically sells securities in companies when their market valuations rise significantly above the portfolio manager’s estimates of intrinsic business values, long-term economic fundamentals significantly deteriorate, or better opportunities are presented in the marketplace.