Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$81.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PLABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|0.27%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|4.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|92.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|42.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|29.97%
* Annualized
|PLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLABX % Rank
|Net Assets
|81.2 M
|658 K
|207 B
|86.36%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|2
|15351
|51.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|85.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.95%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|59.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLABX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.05%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|17.85%
|Bonds
|31.02%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|64.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.50%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|7.36%
|Cash
|1.44%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|83.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|92.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|97.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLABX % Rank
|Technology
|43.24%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|0.68%
|Financial Services
|19.32%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|6.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.88%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|1.64%
|Healthcare
|5.46%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|93.58%
|Industrials
|5.03%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|95.36%
|Communication Services
|4.40%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|90.85%
|Consumer Defense
|3.46%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|87.16%
|Energy
|1.96%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|89.21%
|Basic Materials
|1.23%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|91.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|99.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLABX % Rank
|US
|60.27%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|12.26%
|Non US
|4.78%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|70.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLABX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.89%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|1.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.11%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|88.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|90.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|97.96%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|95.10%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|99.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLABX % Rank
|US
|31.02%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|43.32%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|99.05%
|PLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|23.61%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|83.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|31.97%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|47.88%
|PLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLABX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|96.37%
|PLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLABX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|90.82%
|PLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2007
15.03
15.0%
Mr. Plumb is a Principal and the founder of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC, since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back over thirty years. He has over thirty years of experience as an investment professional including twenty years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. Mr. Plumb earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975 and also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
