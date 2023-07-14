Home
Plumb Balanced Fund

mutual fund
PLABX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.62 -0.12 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (PLBBX) Primary Inst (PLIBX) A (PLABX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Plumb Balanced Fund

PLABX | Fund

$32.62

$81.2 M

0.37%

$0.12

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$81.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PLABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Plumb Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Plumb Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    1936
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Plumb

Fund Description

The Balanced Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and fixed income securities. We select securities that, in our judgment, will result in the highest total return consistent with preservation of principal, and we vary the mix of common stocks and bonds from time to time. More than 50% of the Fund’s assets are normally invested in common stocks.
To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the Fund invests in many types of stocks, including a blend of large company stocks, small company stocks, growth stocks, and value stocks.
We also normally invest at least 25% of the Fund’s assets in fixed income senior securities. The fixed income senior securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds and other debt instruments, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), municipal bonds, convertible debt securities, and preferred stock. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the fixed income securities held by the Fund will normally not exceed 10 years.
The Fund will also invest in foreign securities, including the securities of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund will limit its investments in foreign securities, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), to 15% of its total assets. The Fund will only invest in emerging-market securities to the extent that such securities are listed on a U.S. exchange.
The Fund typically sells securities in companies when their market valuations rise significantly above the portfolio manager’s estimates of intrinsic business values, long-term economic fundamentals significantly deteriorate, or better opportunities are presented in the marketplace.
Read More

PLABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -8.3% 18.1% 0.27%
1 Yr 10.2% -13.3% 143.9% 4.06%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% 92.99%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% 42.36%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 29.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -34.7% 92.4% 95.87%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -11.9% 18.1% 0.27%
1 Yr 10.2% -13.3% 143.9% 4.45%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% 96.44%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% 72.36%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 41.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -34.7% 92.4% 95.87%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PLABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLABX Category Low Category High PLABX % Rank
Net Assets 81.2 M 658 K 207 B 86.36%
Number of Holdings 54 2 15351 51.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 32 M 660 K 48.5 B 85.01%
Weighting of Top 10 32.95% 8.4% 105.0% 59.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.09%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp 3.89%
  4. Verisign, Inc. 4.75% 3.26%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.24%
  6. WEX Inc 3.12%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.03%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.93%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 2.89%
  10. Autodesk Inc 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLABX % Rank
Stocks 		65.05% 0.00% 99.40% 17.85%
Bonds 		31.02% 0.00% 116.75% 64.85%
Preferred Stocks 		2.50% 0.00% 27.92% 7.36%
Cash 		1.44% -16.75% 81.51% 83.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 92.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 97.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLABX % Rank
Technology 		43.24% 0.00% 44.21% 0.68%
Financial Services 		19.32% 0.00% 38.77% 6.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.88% 0.00% 19.36% 1.64%
Healthcare 		5.46% 0.00% 29.35% 93.58%
Industrials 		5.03% 0.00% 24.37% 95.36%
Communication Services 		4.40% 0.00% 23.67% 90.85%
Consumer Defense 		3.46% 0.00% 19.93% 87.16%
Energy 		1.96% 0.00% 85.65% 89.21%
Basic Materials 		1.23% 0.00% 33.35% 91.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 99.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLABX % Rank
US 		60.27% -1.65% 98.67% 12.26%
Non US 		4.78% 0.00% 37.06% 70.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLABX % Rank
Corporate 		95.89% 0.00% 98.21% 1.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.11% 0.14% 100.00% 88.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 90.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 97.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 95.10%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 99.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLABX % Rank
US 		31.02% 0.00% 62.18% 43.32%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 99.05%

PLABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 17.63% 23.61%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 83.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PLABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 31.97%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 343.00% 47.88%

PLABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLABX Category Low Category High PLABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 8.35% 96.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLABX Category Low Category High PLABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -2.34% 19.41% 90.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Plumb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2007

15.03

15.0%

Mr. Plumb is a Principal and the founder of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC, since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back over thirty years. He has over thirty years of experience as an investment professional including twenty years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. Mr. Plumb earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975 and also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

