Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
PKSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.07 +0.08 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PKSFX) Primary A (PKSAX) C (PKSCX) Retirement (VSCRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

19.1%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$1.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PKSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Christensen

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small capitalization market while seeking to incur less risk than the small capitalization market. The fund invests in a select group of small market capitalization companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index over the past three years was $2.42 million to $25.5 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 20 to 40 securities at any given time.
PKSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -26.9% 59.5% 23.72%
1 Yr 15.9% -43.3% 860.3% 38.69%
3 Yr 5.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 16.45%
5 Yr 5.2%* -28.3% 82.5% 15.23%
10 Yr 7.1%* -18.3% 13.6% 16.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 4.63%
2021 2.4% -52.0% 83.9% 30.04%
2020 3.9% -17.6% 195.3% 86.53%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 15.01%
2018 -1.3% -13.6% 24.1% 13.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -53.4% 55.3% 22.30%
1 Yr 15.9% -60.3% 860.3% 36.22%
3 Yr 5.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 16.51%
5 Yr 5.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 18.58%
10 Yr 7.1%* -17.1% 15.4% 30.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 4.63%
2021 2.4% -52.0% 83.9% 30.04%
2020 3.9% -17.6% 195.3% 86.53%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 15.01%
2018 -1.3% -13.6% 24.1% 34.01%

NAV & Total Return History

PKSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PKSAX Category Low Category High PKSAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.65 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 36.27%
Number of Holdings 32 20 3702 92.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 815 M 360 K 10.9 B 29.23%
Weighting of Top 10 46.44% 5.5% 92.1% 13.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FTI Consulting Inc 6.53%
  2. Autohome Inc ADR 6.26%
  3. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  4. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  5. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  6. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  7. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  8. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  9. Rightmove PLC 5.84%
  10. Rightmove PLC 5.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PKSAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.33% 23.99% 100.52% 76.23%
Cash 		3.67% -0.52% 26.94% 19.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 11.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 17.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 3.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 7.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKSAX % Rank
Industrials 		37.06% 0.00% 38.23% 1.23%
Financial Services 		27.66% 0.00% 43.01% 2.29%
Technology 		16.67% 0.04% 62.17% 88.73%
Communication Services 		5.99% 0.00% 18.33% 13.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.85% 0.00% 57.41% 94.19%
Healthcare 		3.24% 0.00% 43.77% 94.37%
Consumer Defense 		1.90% 0.00% 16.40% 56.69%
Energy 		1.63% 0.00% 62.10% 48.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 27.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 83.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 75.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKSAX % Rank
US 		90.56% 23.38% 100.52% 77.46%
Non US 		5.77% 0.00% 35.22% 28.17%

PKSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.02% 19.28% 32.56%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 52.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.70%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 45.60%

Sales Fees

PKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.00% 5.75% 45.59%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 250.31% 17.45%

PKSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PKSAX Category Low Category High PKSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 2.33% 11.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PKSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PKSAX Category Low Category High PKSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -2.24% 2.75% 35.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PKSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PKSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Todd Beiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2009

13.27

13.3%

Todd Beiley, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Beiley is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization financials and producer-durables sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2002, he worked as an Associate Analyst in equity research at Prudential Securities and before that was an Equity Research Associate at RNC Capital Management. He has approximately 14 years of equity research experience. Mr. Beiley earned a B.S. in Finance from Northern Arizona University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Beiley is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

