Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$51.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.7%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PKPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|36.20%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|24.36%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|87.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|82.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PKPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|63.96%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|90.38%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|64.79%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|53.70%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|PKPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|36.87%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|20.73%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|87.77%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|83.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PKPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|62.30%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|90.28%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|64.79%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|56.32%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|PKPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.5 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|93.64%
|Number of Holdings
|501
|1
|17234
|59.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.03 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|96.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.70%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|92.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKPIX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.63%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|67.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.56%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|6.00%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|52.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|25.05%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|88.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|82.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKPIX % Rank
|Corporate
|52.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.43%
|Securitized
|29.19%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|51.14%
|Government
|15.69%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|73.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.71%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|68.10%
|Municipal
|0.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|91.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKPIX % Rank
|US
|85.61%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|55.24%
|Non US
|8.02%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|56.38%
|PKPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|23.49%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|68.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.27%
|PKPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PKPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PKPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|121.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|47.82%
|PKPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|52.32%
|PKPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PKPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.12%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|24.33%
|PKPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Mike Kennedy is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the total return fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for several of the firm’s fixed income strategies, including core plus fixed income, credit, long short credit, and strategic income which are managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Prior to joining PPM in 2006, Mike was a senior vice president and portfolio manager for Columbia Management Group (formerly Stein Roe & Farnham) where he managed fixed income mutual funds and institutional client portfolios. Previously, he worked as the assistant director of portfolio management for Homewood Federal Savings & Loan. Mike earned an MM from Northwestern University and a BS in business administration from Marquette University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Josh Settle is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s core plus fixed income strategy, which is managed on behalf of investors globally. Prior to his current role, Josh was a senior managing director and head of credit trading, responsible for overseeing a team of credit traders and for trade execution in the utility, retail, consumer goods, leisure, services, healthcare, taxable municipals and CDX/ETF industries. Prior to joining PPM in 2010, he was a Corporate Bond Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income, Long Duration division of the Northern Trust Global Investments business unit.He joined Northern Trust in 2003, as part of the GOLD Program, Global Opportunities in Leadership Development, an enterprise-wide leadership development program designed to prepare young professionals. The Program focuses on Northern Trust’s product and service offerings, client focus and commitment to quality. Josh earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Investment Analyst Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
