Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
PKPIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PKPIX) Primary
PKPIX (Mutual Fund)

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PKPIX) Primary
PKPIX (Mutual Fund)

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PKPIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund

PKPIX | Fund

$8.65

$51.5 M

0.00%

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$51.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund

PKPIX | Fund

$8.65

$51.5 M

0.00%

1.02%

PKPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PPM Core Plus Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ppm America
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kennedy

Fund Description

PKPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 36.20%
1 Yr -3.4% -16.1% 162.7% 24.36%
3 Yr -7.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 87.85%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 82.13%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 131.9% 63.96%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.38%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.79%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 53.70%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 36.87%
1 Yr -3.4% -16.1% 162.7% 20.73%
3 Yr -7.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 87.77%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 83.28%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 131.9% 62.30%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.28%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.79%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 56.32%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PKPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PKPIX Category Low Category High PKPIX % Rank
Net Assets 51.5 M 2.88 M 287 B 93.64%
Number of Holdings 501 1 17234 59.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.03 M -106 M 27.6 B 96.19%
Weighting of Top 10 12.70% 3.7% 123.9% 92.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 2.54%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 1.77%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.57%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.53%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.52%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 1.41%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.33%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.18%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 1.12%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PKPIX % Rank
Bonds 		93.63% 3.97% 268.18% 67.55%
Convertible Bonds 		3.56% 0.00% 7.93% 6.00%
Cash 		2.72% -181.13% 95.99% 52.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 77.13% 25.05%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 88.43%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 82.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKPIX % Rank
Corporate 		52.16% 0.00% 100.00% 7.43%
Securitized 		29.19% 0.00% 98.40% 51.14%
Government 		15.69% 0.00% 86.23% 73.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.71% 0.00% 95.99% 68.10%
Municipal 		0.26% 0.00% 100.00% 58.10%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 91.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKPIX % Rank
US 		85.61% 3.63% 210.09% 55.24%
Non US 		8.02% -6.54% 58.09% 56.38%

PKPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PKPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 20.64% 23.49%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 68.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 61.27%

Sales Fees

PKPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PKPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PKPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 2.00% 493.39% 47.82%

PKPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PKPIX Category Low Category High PKPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 52.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PKPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PKPIX Category Low Category High PKPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.12% -1.28% 8.97% 24.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PKPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PKPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Mike Kennedy is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the total return fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for several of the firm’s fixed income strategies, including core plus fixed income, credit, long short credit, and strategic income which are managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Prior to joining PPM in 2006, Mike was a senior vice president and portfolio manager for Columbia Management Group (formerly Stein Roe & Farnham) where he managed fixed income mutual funds and institutional client portfolios. Previously, he worked as the assistant director of portfolio management for Homewood Federal Savings & Loan. Mike earned an MM from Northwestern University and a BS in business administration from Marquette University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Joshua Settle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Josh Settle is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s core plus fixed income strategy, which is managed on behalf of investors globally. Prior to his current role, Josh was a senior managing director and head of credit trading, responsible for overseeing a team of credit traders and for trade execution in the utility, retail, consumer goods, leisure, services, healthcare, taxable municipals and CDX/ETF industries. Prior to joining PPM in 2010, he was a Corporate Bond Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income, Long Duration division of the Northern Trust Global Investments business unit.He joined Northern Trust in 2003, as part of the GOLD Program, Global Opportunities in Leadership Development, an enterprise-wide leadership development program designed to prepare young professionals. The Program focuses on Northern Trust’s product and service offerings, client focus and commitment to quality. Josh earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Investment Analyst Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×