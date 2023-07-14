Josh Settle is a senior managing director and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s core plus fixed income strategy, which is managed on behalf of investors globally. Prior to his current role, Josh was a senior managing director and head of credit trading, responsible for overseeing a team of credit traders and for trade execution in the utility, retail, consumer goods, leisure, services, healthcare, taxable municipals and CDX/ETF industries. Prior to joining PPM in 2010, he was a Corporate Bond Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income, Long Duration division of the Northern Trust Global Investments business unit.He joined Northern Trust in 2003, as part of the GOLD Program, Global Opportunities in Leadership Development, an enterprise-wide leadership development program designed to prepare young professionals. The Program focuses on Northern Trust’s product and service offerings, client focus and commitment to quality. Josh earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Investment Analyst Society of Chicago.