PPM High Yield Core Fund

mutual fund
PKHIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.63 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (PKHIX) Primary
PPM High Yield Core Fund

PKHIX | Fund

$8.63

$56.7 M

0.00%

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$56.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PPM High Yield Core Fund

PKHIX | Fund

$8.63

$56.7 M

0.00%

1.19%

PKHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PPM High Yield Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ppm America
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Spielman

Fund Description

PKHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.1% 10.3% 71.55%
1 Yr 0.9% -9.9% 18.7% 67.73%
3 Yr -3.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 63.01%
5 Yr -2.9%* -14.2% 37.5% 66.23%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -33.4% 3.6% 68.23%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 42.49%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 70.9% 52.97%
2019 2.2% -1.1% 5.1% 29.95%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PKHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.3% 7.8% 66.18%
1 Yr 0.9% -18.1% 22.2% 62.14%
3 Yr -3.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 62.83%
5 Yr -2.9%* -14.2% 37.5% 67.56%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PKHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -33.4% 3.6% 68.23%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 42.49%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 70.9% 52.97%
2019 2.2% -1.0% 5.1% 31.88%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PKHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PKHIX Category Low Category High PKHIX % Rank
Net Assets 56.7 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 88.17%
Number of Holdings 406 2 2736 40.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.97 M -492 M 2.55 B 91.79%
Weighting of Top 10 9.73% 3.0% 100.0% 64.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 3.23%
  2. JBS Finance Luxembourg S A R L 3.625% 0.97%
  3. CSC Holdings, LLC 5.5% 0.92%
  4. Bausch Health Companies Inc 8.5% 0.88%
  5. ALTICE FRANCE S.A 7.38% 0.82%
  6. ams-OSRAM AG 7% 0.78%
  7. TransDigm, Inc. 6.25% 0.75%
  8. Centene Corporation 5.25% 0.74%
  9. Terrier Media Buyer Inc 8.875% 0.74%
  10. Builders Firstsource, Inc. 4.25% 0.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PKHIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.77% 0.00% 154.38% 33.86%
Cash 		3.45% -52.00% 100.00% 45.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 17.89% 74.50%
Stocks 		0.27% -0.60% 52.82% 51.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 45.53%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 36.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKHIX % Rank
Communication Services 		55.19% 0.00% 99.99% 6.99%
Energy 		44.60% 0.00% 100.00% 45.34%
Financial Services 		0.21% 0.00% 100.00% 24.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.76%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 29.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 20.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.97%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 18.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKHIX % Rank
US 		0.27% -0.60% 47.59% 44.67%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 36.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKHIX % Rank
Corporate 		96.53% 0.00% 129.69% 32.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.47% 0.00% 99.98% 50.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 27.13%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 46.32%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 9.52%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 34.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PKHIX % Rank
US 		79.74% 0.00% 150.64% 58.07%
Non US 		16.03% 0.00% 118.12% 24.06%

PKHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PKHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.03% 18.97% 34.72%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 46.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 44.78%

Sales Fees

PKHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PKHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PKHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 1.00% 255.00% 37.76%

PKHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PKHIX Category Low Category High PKHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 26.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PKHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PKHIX Category Low Category High PKHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.07% -2.39% 14.30% 18.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PKHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PKHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Spielman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Adam Spielman is a senior managing director and head of leveraged credit on the fixed income team at PPM America, Inc. (PPM). Prior to joining PPM in 2001, Adam worked in the investment group at a Chicago-based software company. Previously, he was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers, and started his career at Peterson Consulting. Adam earned a master’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University.

Karl Petrovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Karl Petrovich is a managing director and portfolio manager on the total return fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s high yield core strategy which is managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Karl joined the portfolio management team in 2008 from PPM’s performance and attribution group. Prior to joining PPM in 2006, he managed the Financial Reporting Group for Nuveen Asset Management where he oversaw staff, processes and systems associated with the preparation of financial statements, SEC filings, and other performance and portfolio analytics-related information. Karl earned a BS in finance from the University of Wyoming.

John Broz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

John Broz is a vice president and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s high yield strategies which are managed on behalf of investors globally. John joined the portfolio management team in 2017 from PPM’s fixed income research team, where he covered P&C insurance, insurance brokerage, Yankee banks, and investment management companies, as well as quasi-governmental organizations. Prior to joining PPM in 2013, John worked in the external audit group at Deloitte & Touche. John earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago, as well as both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

