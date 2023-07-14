John Broz is a vice president and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s high yield strategies which are managed on behalf of investors globally. John joined the portfolio management team in 2017 from PPM’s fixed income research team, where he covered P&C insurance, insurance brokerage, Yankee banks, and investment management companies, as well as quasi-governmental organizations. Prior to joining PPM in 2013, John worked in the external audit group at Deloitte & Touche. John earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago, as well as both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).