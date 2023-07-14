Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$56.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.7%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PKHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|71.55%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|67.73%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|63.01%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|66.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PKHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|68.23%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|42.49%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|52.97%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|29.95%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PKHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|66.18%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|62.14%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|62.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|67.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PKHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|68.23%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|42.49%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|52.97%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|31.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|PKHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|56.7 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|88.17%
|Number of Holdings
|406
|2
|2736
|40.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.97 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|91.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.73%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|64.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.77%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|33.86%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|45.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|74.50%
|Stocks
|0.27%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|51.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|45.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|36.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Communication Services
|55.19%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|6.99%
|Energy
|44.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.34%
|Financial Services
|0.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|29.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|20.47%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|18.91%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKHIX % Rank
|US
|0.27%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|44.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|36.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.53%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|32.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.47%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|50.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|27.13%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|46.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|9.52%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|34.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKHIX % Rank
|US
|79.74%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|58.07%
|Non US
|16.03%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|24.06%
|PKHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|34.72%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|46.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|44.78%
|PKHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PKHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PKHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|37.76%
|PKHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|26.07%
|PKHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PKHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.07%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|18.50%
|PKHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Adam Spielman is a senior managing director and head of leveraged credit on the fixed income team at PPM America, Inc. (PPM). Prior to joining PPM in 2001, Adam worked in the investment group at a Chicago-based software company. Previously, he was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers, and started his career at Peterson Consulting. Adam earned a master’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Karl Petrovich is a managing director and portfolio manager on the total return fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s high yield core strategy which is managed on behalf of institutional and retail investors globally. Karl joined the portfolio management team in 2008 from PPM’s performance and attribution group. Prior to joining PPM in 2006, he managed the Financial Reporting Group for Nuveen Asset Management where he oversaw staff, processes and systems associated with the preparation of financial statements, SEC filings, and other performance and portfolio analytics-related information. Karl earned a BS in finance from the University of Wyoming.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
John Broz is a vice president and portfolio manager on the fixed income team at PPM. He is responsible for investment and allocation decisions for the firm’s high yield strategies which are managed on behalf of investors globally. John joined the portfolio management team in 2017 from PPM’s fixed income research team, where he covered P&C insurance, insurance brokerage, Yankee banks, and investment management companies, as well as quasi-governmental organizations. Prior to joining PPM in 2013, John worked in the external audit group at Deloitte & Touche. John earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago, as well as both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...