PGIM Quant Solutions International Equity Fund

mutual fund
PJRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.49 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PJIZX) Primary C (PJRCX) A (PJRAX) Retirement (PJRQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions International Equity Fund

PJRCX | Fund

$6.49

$222 M

2.19%

$0.14

2.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$222 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wen Jin

Fund Description

The subadviser looks for investments that it thinks will increase in value over time. The subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective through investment in equity and equity-related securities of foreign (non-U.S. based) companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stock and preferred stock of foreign companies. The Fund may invest anywhere in the world, including North America, Western Europe, the United Kingdom and the Pacific Basin, but generally does not invest in the United States. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities of the issuers of any market capitalizationsize.The subadviser manages a portfolio that includes both growth and value stocks and seeks to outperform the general international equity market. Under the subadviser’s core equity style of investing, selection of securities for the Fund’s portfolio will utilize a combination of active stock selection and risk management based on a number of different factors and criteria, including growth potential, valuation, liquidity and investment risk.
Read More

PJRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -0.2% 22.0% 51.04%
1 Yr 14.9% -23.7% 32.5% 74.78%
3 Yr -0.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 96.53%
5 Yr -2.3%* -11.2% 9.5% 89.53%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.5% 9.8% 77.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -27.8% 166.1% 97.58%
2021 -1.1% -42.2% 28.2% 97.25%
2020 1.6% -7.3% 5.5% 14.06%
2019 3.9% 1.1% 7.1% 37.50%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 52.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -9.7% 22.0% 49.85%
1 Yr 14.9% -23.7% 56.0% 67.75%
3 Yr -0.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 96.23%
5 Yr -2.3%* -11.2% 12.3% 91.41%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.5% 13.1% 93.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -27.8% 166.1% 97.58%
2021 -1.1% -42.2% 28.2% 97.25%
2020 1.6% -7.3% 5.5% 14.38%
2019 3.9% 1.1% 7.1% 37.50%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 69.31%

NAV & Total Return History

PJRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJRCX Category Low Category High PJRCX % Rank
Net Assets 222 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 69.03%
Number of Holdings 361 2 3900 12.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.7 M 530 K 13.7 B 82.06%
Weighting of Top 10 11.62% 7.3% 99.9% 96.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.11%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJRCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 75.03% 100.46% 30.29%
Cash 		1.22% -31.92% 11.89% 64.41%
Other 		0.01% -2.35% 6.11% 26.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 11.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 4.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 8.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJRCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.22% 0.00% 42.76% 55.79%
Industrials 		11.33% 1.03% 36.79% 74.18%
Technology 		10.98% 0.00% 24.16% 20.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.72% 0.00% 27.46% 37.39%
Consumer Defense 		10.30% 0.00% 31.84% 26.71%
Basic Materials 		9.60% 0.00% 30.76% 40.36%
Healthcare 		9.42% 0.00% 23.28% 60.83%
Energy 		7.02% 0.00% 26.59% 45.40%
Communication Services 		5.27% 0.00% 23.78% 69.44%
Utilities 		3.46% 0.00% 27.46% 44.21%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 17.64% 26.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJRCX % Rank
Non US 		97.62% 71.47% 100.46% 29.12%
US 		1.15% 0.00% 15.02% 51.47%

PJRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.73% 0.01% 21.16% 4.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 60.65%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

PJRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 6.45%

Trading Fees

PJRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 2.00% 158.16% 89.35%

PJRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJRCX Category Low Category High PJRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.19% 0.00% 8.48% 25.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJRCX Category Low Category High PJRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% 0.18% 7.85% 95.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wen Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Wen Jin, PhD, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Non-US strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Wen was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Strategy and Trading at Aristeia Capital Management, where he oversaw derivatives valuation, quantitative trading strategy development and portfolio management. Previously, Wen was a Senior Quantitative Strategist in the options trading group at Citadel Investment Group where he was responsible for the development of equity option arbitrage and volatility arbitrage strategies. Wen’s research has been published in the Journal of Accounting Research and Wall Street Horizon, among other leading publications. He earned a BS in Physics from University of Sciences and Technology of China, an MA and PhD in Physics from Columbia University. Wen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ken D'Souza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Ken D'Souza, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research. Prior to joining QMA, Ken managed emerging markets portfolios as a Quantitative Analyst at Batterymarch, and held various roles in engineering, management and product development at Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Ken earned a BS in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MS in both management science and engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Boston and is an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

