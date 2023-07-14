Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$222 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.6%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PJRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|38.81%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|74.48%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|94.95%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|87.84%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|63.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|PJRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|97.28%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|96.64%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|12.78%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|34.21%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|56.21%
|Period
|PJRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|PJRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|222 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|69.32%
|Number of Holdings
|361
|2
|3900
|13.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.7 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|82.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.62%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|96.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|30.59%
|Cash
|1.22%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|64.71%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|26.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|11.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|5.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|8.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.08%
|Industrials
|11.33%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|74.48%
|Technology
|10.98%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|20.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.72%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|37.69%
|Consumer Defense
|10.30%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|27.00%
|Basic Materials
|9.60%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|40.65%
|Healthcare
|9.42%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|61.13%
|Energy
|7.02%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|45.70%
|Communication Services
|5.27%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|69.73%
|Utilities
|3.46%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|44.51%
|Real Estate
|2.69%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|26.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Non US
|97.62%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|29.41%
|US
|1.15%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|51.76%
|PJRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|19.40%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|60.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|PJRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|48.78%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PJRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PJRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|89.69%
|PJRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.21%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|17.40%
|PJRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PJRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.12%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|59.27%
|PJRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.018
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2006
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2004
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Wen Jin, PhD, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Non-US strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Wen was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Strategy and Trading at Aristeia Capital Management, where he oversaw derivatives valuation, quantitative trading strategy development and portfolio management. Previously, Wen was a Senior Quantitative Strategist in the options trading group at Citadel Investment Group where he was responsible for the development of equity option arbitrage and volatility arbitrage strategies. Wen’s research has been published in the Journal of Accounting Research and Wall Street Horizon, among other leading publications. He earned a BS in Physics from University of Sciences and Technology of China, an MA and PhD in Physics from Columbia University. Wen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Ken D'Souza, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research. Prior to joining QMA, Ken managed emerging markets portfolios as a Quantitative Analyst at Batterymarch, and held various roles in engineering, management and product development at Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Ken earned a BS in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MS in both management science and engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Boston and is an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Society of Quantitative Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
