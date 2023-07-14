Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$204 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PJOQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|19.27%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|10.96%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|34.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|77.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|87.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|PJOQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|65.18%
|2021
|10.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|22.61%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|47.70%
|2019
|2.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|89.34%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|95.25%
|Period
|PJOQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|17.88%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.35%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|34.09%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|83.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|85.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|PJOQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|65.18%
|2021
|10.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|22.69%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|47.61%
|2019
|2.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|89.44%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|97.11%
|PJOQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJOQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|204 M
|1 M
|151 B
|81.05%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|1727
|91.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|70.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.93%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|6.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJOQX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.35%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|46.47%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|47.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJOQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.46%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|12.79%
|Healthcare
|17.92%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|48.10%
|Technology
|11.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|45.05%
|Energy
|10.72%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|17.74%
|Industrials
|10.46%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|62.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.27%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|9.65%
|Utilities
|4.84%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|45.87%
|Communication Services
|3.73%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|77.56%
|Consumer Defense
|3.64%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|90.18%
|Basic Materials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|63.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|84.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJOQX % Rank
|US
|82.06%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|86.86%
|Non US
|16.29%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|5.83%
|PJOQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|44.50%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PJOQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PJOQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PJOQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|45.11%
|PJOQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJOQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.98%
|PJOQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PJOQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJOQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|78.14%
|PJOQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...