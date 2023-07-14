Home
Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund

mutual fund
PJOQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.78 -0.08 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PJGZX) Primary C (PJGCX) A (PJIAX) Retirement (PJORX) Retirement (PJOQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund

PJOQX | Fund

$18.78

$204 M

1.14%

$0.21

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$204 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJOQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Funds (Prudential)
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Esposito

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund follows a value investment style to select equities of approximately 25 to 40 issuers. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is expected to invest predominantly in large capitalization companies, which are companies with market capitalizations (measured at the time of purchase) of $1 billion or more.The subadviser will actively manage the Fund and will seek to invest in companies that it believes will provide investment returns above those of the Russell 1000 Value Index. The subadviser uses a research-based, bottom-up stock selection focused primarily on large capitalization companies which, in its view, exhibit indications of underlying intrinsic value. The subadviser performs in-depth, fundamental research on prospective investments. Generally, the subadviser seeks companies that have one or more of the following characteristics – attractive valuation metrics that are unique to that business, high levels of durability and viability of the business, good business models that are being mispriced, high returns on assets and/or equity, high free cash flow yields, management teams that are willing to make changes, and/or something wrong in the fundamentals that can be fixed or is temporary.In addition to common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stocks and convertible securities, equity-related securities in which the Fund invests include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock or other eligible investments; investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar securities. Convertible securities are securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that the subadviser can convert into the company’s common stock, the cash value of common stock or some other equitysecurity.The Fund may invest up to 35% of its investable assets in foreign securities.
Read More

PJOQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -13.6% 215.2% 19.27%
1 Yr 12.2% -58.6% 197.5% 10.96%
3 Yr 8.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 34.14%
5 Yr -2.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 77.64%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 87.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.18%
2021 10.5% -25.3% 25.5% 22.61%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 47.70%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.34%
2018 -6.0% -9.4% 3.1% 95.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -13.6% 215.2% 17.88%
1 Yr 12.2% -58.6% 197.5% 9.35%
3 Yr 8.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 34.09%
5 Yr -2.4%* -15.2% 31.9% 83.43%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 85.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.18%
2021 10.5% -25.3% 25.5% 22.69%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 47.61%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.44%
2018 -6.0% -8.9% 3.3% 97.11%

NAV & Total Return History

PJOQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJOQX Category Low Category High PJOQX % Rank
Net Assets 204 M 1 M 151 B 81.05%
Number of Holdings 35 2 1727 91.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 70.77%
Weighting of Top 10 46.93% 5.0% 99.2% 6.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ConocoPhillips 10.54%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 4.77%
  3. Chubb Ltd 4.62%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.48%
  5. Bank of America Corp 4.46%
  6. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc 4.44%
  7. Abbott Laboratories 4.07%
  8. SAP SE ADR 4.06%
  9. Linde PLC 4.01%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJOQX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 28.02% 125.26% 46.47%
Cash 		1.65% -88.20% 71.98% 47.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 9.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJOQX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.46% 0.00% 58.05% 12.79%
Healthcare 		17.92% 0.00% 30.08% 48.10%
Technology 		11.12% 0.00% 54.02% 45.05%
Energy 		10.72% 0.00% 54.00% 17.74%
Industrials 		10.46% 0.00% 42.76% 62.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.27% 0.00% 22.74% 9.65%
Utilities 		4.84% 0.00% 27.04% 45.87%
Communication Services 		3.73% 0.00% 26.58% 77.56%
Consumer Defense 		3.64% 0.00% 34.10% 90.18%
Basic Materials 		2.83% 0.00% 21.69% 63.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 84.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJOQX % Rank
US 		82.06% 24.51% 121.23% 86.86%
Non US 		16.29% 0.00% 41.42% 5.83%

PJOQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.04% 45.41% 44.50%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 53.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PJOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PJOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 488.00% 45.11%

PJOQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJOQX Category Low Category High PJOQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 41.90% 59.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJOQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJOQX Category Low Category High PJOQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -1.51% 4.28% 78.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJOQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJOQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Esposito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Warren Koontz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

×