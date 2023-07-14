Home
Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund

mutual fund
PJNQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$56.4 -1.23 -2.13%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
A (PGNAX) Primary C (PNRCX) Inst (PNRZX) Retirement (JNRRX) Retirement (PJNQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund

PJNQX | Fund

$56.40

$975 M

3.00%

$1.69

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

26.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$975 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJNQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 26.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Brown

Fund Description

Consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, the subadviser looks for investments that it thinks will increase in value over a period of years. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of natural resource companies and in asset-based securities, as described below. Natural resource companies are U.S. and foreign (non-U.S. based) companies that own, explore, mine, process or otherwise develop, or provide goods and services with respect to, natural resources, such as companies involved in the exploration and production of energy, oil, gas, metals and mining, and gold. Asset-based securities are securities, the values of which are related to the market value of a natural resource.The principal type of equity in which the Fund invests is common stock. In addition to common stock, equity and equity-related securities include preferred stock, rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, warrants and debt securities or preferred stock convertible into or exchangeable for common or preferred stock and interests in master limited partnerships.The Fund normally invests in a portfolio consisting of companies in a variety of natural resource related sectors, such as energy or materials, and natural resource related industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, or metals and mining. The Fund may invest without limitation in any one natural resource related sector or industry and is not required to invest any portion of its assets in any one natural resource sector or industry. The relative weightings of natural resource sectors or industries in the Fund’s portfolio may vary from time to time.Generally, the subadviser considers selling a security when it believes it no longer displays the conditions for growth, is no longer undervalued, or falls short of expectations.
Read More

PJNQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -7.4% 18.8% 60.91%
1 Yr 22.7% -5.3% 45.3% 13.76%
3 Yr 26.6%* -1.5% 57.2% 10.38%
5 Yr 6.5%* -5.3% 17.1% 35.64%
10 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 12.5% 57.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.5% -32.2% 34.0% 14.95%
2021 12.4% -2.5% 35.5% 40.00%
2020 3.2% -8.5% 32.1% 55.34%
2019 3.4% -12.4% 8.5% 39.22%
2018 -6.6% -11.7% 24.9% 77.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -23.6% 37.6% 53.64%
1 Yr 22.7% -13.2% 45.1% 11.01%
3 Yr 26.6%* -1.5% 57.2% 12.38%
5 Yr 6.5%* -5.3% 22.1% 45.45%
10 Yr 1.8%* -9.0% 14.2% 63.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.5% -32.2% 34.0% 14.95%
2021 12.4% -2.5% 35.5% 40.00%
2020 3.2% -8.5% 32.1% 55.34%
2019 3.4% -12.4% 8.5% 39.22%
2018 -6.6% -11.7% 24.9% 85.57%

NAV & Total Return History

PJNQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJNQX Category Low Category High PJNQX % Rank
Net Assets 975 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 37.84%
Number of Holdings 63 23 422 40.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 395 M 770 K 4.68 B 38.74%
Weighting of Top 10 40.61% 18.0% 74.6% 68.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hess Corp 4.99%
  2. Sunrun Inc 4.92%
  3. Devon Energy Corp 4.84%
  4. ConocoPhillips 4.64%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 4.32%
  6. PDC Energy Inc 4.19%
  7. EQT Corp 3.91%
  8. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  9. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  10. Anglo American PLC 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJNQX % Rank
Stocks 		95.87% 78.27% 100.48% 93.69%
Cash 		3.53% -1.77% 21.06% 10.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 0.60% 4.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 78.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 81.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 81.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJNQX % Rank
Energy 		62.67% 0.00% 89.67% 14.41%
Basic Materials 		28.29% 2.49% 100.00% 77.48%
Industrials 		3.65% 0.00% 63.67% 62.16%
Consumer Defense 		2.54% 0.00% 33.96% 40.54%
Technology 		1.55% 0.00% 17.68% 24.32%
Utilities 		0.79% 0.00% 35.93% 38.74%
Real Estate 		0.50% 0.00% 36.20% 22.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 92.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 81.08%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 81.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 93.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJNQX % Rank
US 		70.12% 8.98% 99.93% 35.14%
Non US 		25.75% 0.00% 90.92% 71.17%

PJNQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.08% 5.06% 60.36%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 65.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PJNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PJNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 4.00% 169.00% 41.57%

PJNQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJNQX Category Low Category High PJNQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.00% 0.00% 8.26% 10.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJNQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJNQX Category Low Category High PJNQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -35.65% 9.06% 48.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJNQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJNQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Neil P. Brown, CFA, is a managing director and a global natural resources equity portfolio manager and research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in November 2005. Prior to joining Jennison, He worked on the North American oil and gas exploration and production team as an equity research associate/analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities from 2000 to 2005. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Neil worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette as a research associate covering the exploration and production sector. Neil also worked as an analyst in Metropolitan Life Insurance Company's institutional finance department from 1997 to 2000. He received a BA in mathematics and history from Duke University and is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts.

John "Jay" Saunders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Jay Saunders is a managing director and a global natural resources equity portfolio manager and equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in October 2005. Previously, he was on the global oil team as a vice president at Deutsche Bank Securities from 2000 to 2005, covering North American integrated oils, independent refiners, and exploration and production companies. From 1997 to 2000, Jay worked at the Energy Intelligence Group and became the managing editor for the Oil Market Intelligence newsletter, reporting on a broad range of energy topics. From 1994 to 1997, Jay was with Hart Publications/The Oil Daily Co. where he was an associate editor responsible for oil-related publications. He received a BA from the College of William and Mary and a masters in communication, print journalism from American University. Jay was ranked the number one refiners analyst by Zacks Investment Research in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

