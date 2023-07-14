Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Growth Fund

PJGRX | Fund

$40.91

$5.95 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.2%

1 yr return

26.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$5.95 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose price will increase over the long term. The subadviser normally invests at least 65% of the Fund’s total assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies that exceed $1 billion in market capitalization at the time of investment and that it believes have above-average growth prospects. These companies are generally considered medium- to large-capitalization companies. They tend to have a unique market niche, a strong new product profile or superior management. Equity-related securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stocks and convertible securities. The remainder of the Fund’s portfolio may be invested in securities with market capitalizations below $1 billion, non-U.S. securities, cash, money market instruments, U.S. Government and agency securities, fixed income obligations and mortgage-related securities.In deciding which stocks to buy, the subadviser uses what is known as a growth investment style. This means that the subadviser invests in stocks it believes could experience superior sales or earnings growth, or high returns on equity and assets.To identify above-average growth prospects, the subadviser conducts research to determine company, industry and sector fundamentals and prospects over intermediate and longer terms, projecting how industries and businesses will change over time. The subadviser generally bases its belief on proprietary forecasts of each company’s potential earnings growth for periods greater than one year. To gain an in-depth understanding, the subadviser meets with company senior management, customers, suppliers, and competitors. The subadviser also builds fundamental outlooks and earnings models after scrutinizing financial statements.The subadviser considers selling or reducing a stock position when, in its opinion, the issuing company’s revenue, earnings, or other business fundamental metrics have been lower than expected, it has reached an intermediate-term price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising; a relatively more attractive stock emerges; or the stock has experienced adverse price movement.The Fund may invest in non-U.S. equity securities including stocks and other equity-related securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-U.S. securities.
Read More

PJGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.2% -41.7% 64.0% 6.81%
1 Yr 26.5% -46.2% 77.9% 10.98%
3 Yr -2.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.29%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 46.16%
10 Yr 6.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 27.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -85.9% 81.6% 78.07%
2021 -1.0% -31.0% 26.7% 77.91%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.33%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.30%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 32.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.2% -41.7% 64.0% 6.32%
1 Yr 26.5% -46.2% 77.9% 9.75%
3 Yr -2.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.87%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 51.54%
10 Yr 6.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 56.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -85.9% 81.6% 78.07%
2021 -1.0% -31.0% 26.7% 77.91%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.33%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.30%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 3.1% 55.62%

NAV & Total Return History

PJGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJGRX Category Low Category High PJGRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.95 B 189 K 222 B 22.79%
Number of Holdings 54 2 3509 60.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.75 B -1.37 M 104 B 25.25%
Weighting of Top 10 46.42% 11.4% 116.5% 53.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 7.49%
  2. Apple Inc 6.99%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp 6.05%
  5. Facebook Inc Class A 3.53%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.48%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.47%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.40%
  9. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 3.33%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJGRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.14% 50.26% 104.50% 70.82%
Cash 		2.86% -10.83% 49.73% 24.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 74.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 75.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 74.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 73.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJGRX % Rank
Technology 		31.76% 0.00% 65.70% 65.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		28.93% 0.00% 62.57% 2.46%
Healthcare 		11.31% 0.00% 39.76% 62.70%
Financial Services 		10.19% 0.00% 43.06% 40.90%
Communication Services 		9.76% 0.00% 66.40% 57.87%
Consumer Defense 		4.96% 0.00% 25.50% 32.38%
Energy 		1.79% 0.00% 41.09% 27.79%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 16.05% 44.84%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 98.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 91.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJGRX % Rank
US 		90.55% 34.69% 100.00% 73.11%
Non US 		6.59% 0.00% 54.22% 23.52%

PJGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 20.29% 18.36%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 36.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PJGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PJGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 316.74% 64.69%

PJGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJGRX Category Low Category High PJGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 77.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJGRX Category Low Category High PJGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -6.13% 1.75% 83.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 1999

23.34

23.3%

Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 1999

23.34

23.3%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Michael Del Balso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2000

22.1

22.1%

Michael Del Balso is a managing director, the director of research for growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in May 1972 as a research analyst. He has been director of research for growth equity since 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 1999. Michael came to Jennison after four years with White, Weld & Company, where he was a vice president, stockholder and followed growth companies with emphasis on the consumer area. He received a BS in industrial administration from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Natasha Kuhlkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.

Rebecca Irwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

