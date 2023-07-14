Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$204 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PJGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.50%
|2021
|9.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|34.86%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|56.19%
|2019
|2.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|94.35%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|98.42%
|Period
|PJGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.50%
|2021
|9.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|34.94%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|56.11%
|2019
|2.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|94.35%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|98.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJGCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.46%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|12.71%
|Healthcare
|17.92%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|48.02%
|Technology
|11.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|44.97%
|Energy
|10.72%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|17.66%
|Industrials
|10.46%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|61.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.27%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|9.57%
|Utilities
|4.84%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|45.79%
|Communication Services
|3.73%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|77.48%
|Consumer Defense
|3.64%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|90.10%
|Basic Materials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|63.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|84.32%
|PJGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|5.37%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PJGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.40%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.90%
|PJGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PJGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.39%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|98.47%
|PJGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 12, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2008
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 1998
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 1997
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 1997
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
