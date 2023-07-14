The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in investments whose price will increase over time and which will pay the Fund dividends and other income, such as capital gains. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the equity-related securities of real estate companies operating in the United States, principally real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in other securities, including equity-related securities of foreign real estate companies. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests at least 25% of its total assets) in the real estate sector. The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund. The subadviser’s approach to real estate investing is value-oriented based upon real estate fundamentals and assessments of management teams. The subadviser emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis, and focuses on valuation relative to a company’s underlying real estate assets as well as a company’s on-going concern valuation. Through detailed company research that includes regular management visits, property tours and financial analysis, the subadviser analyzes the quality of real estate asset cash flows and sustainability and growth of company dividends. The subadviser also evaluates the company’s strategy, management’s track record, incentives and ability to create long term shareholder value. Approximately 10% of institutional quality commercial real estate is publicly traded, and the subadviser believes public real estate securities managers need a firm understanding of the other 90%—the private real estate markets—to successfully add value. Decisions to sell portfolio securities are based on relative analysis which entails examination of a variety of factors. The decision to sell a security is based on the subadviser’s assessment of relative risk adjusted return for the security.