PGIM US Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
PJECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.11 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (PJEZX) Primary A (PJEAX) C (PJECX) Retirement (PJEQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM US Real Estate Fund

PJECX | Fund

$13.11

$87 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$87 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM US Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rick Romano

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in investments whose price will increase over time and which will pay the Fund dividends and other income, such as capital gains. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the equity-related securities of real estate companies operating in the United States, principally real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in other securities, including equity-related securities of foreign real estate companies. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests at least 25% of its total assets) in the real estate sector. The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified”fund.The subadviser’s approach to real estate investing is value-oriented based upon real estate fundamentals and assessments of management teams. The subadviser emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis, and focuses on valuation relative to a company’s underlying real estate assets as well as a company’s on-going concern valuation. Through detailed company research that includes regular management visits, property tours and financial analysis, the subadviser analyzes the quality of real estate asset cash flows and sustainability and growth of company dividends. The subadviser also evaluates the company’s strategy, management’s track record, incentives and ability to create long term shareholder value. Approximately 10% of institutional quality commercial real estate is publicly traded, and the subadviser believes public real estate securities managers need a firm understanding of the other 90%—the private real estate markets—to successfully add value.Decisions to sell portfolio securities are based on relative analysis which entails examination of a variety of factors. The decision to sell a security is based on the subadviser’s assessment of relative risk adjusted return for the security.
Read More

PJECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -10.9% 328.6% 9.75%
1 Yr -0.4% -35.3% 246.7% 10.79%
3 Yr 4.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 20.61%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.6% 23.4% 18.18%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.6% 9.9% 43.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -51.3% 81.2% 41.67%
2021 15.8% -3.9% 24.3% 38.75%
2020 -2.2% -14.7% 10.5% 33.20%
2019 5.9% -0.2% 9.4% 15.16%
2018 -1.7% -7.1% 0.8% 43.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -22.8% 328.6% 8.66%
1 Yr -0.4% -35.3% 246.7% 15.11%
3 Yr 4.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 18.01%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.6% 23.4% 19.07%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.6% 14.1% 78.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -51.3% 81.2% 41.67%
2021 15.8% -3.9% 24.3% 38.75%
2020 -2.2% -14.7% 10.5% 33.20%
2019 5.9% -0.2% 9.4% 15.16%
2018 -1.7% -6.8% 0.8% 63.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PJECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJECX Category Low Category High PJECX % Rank
Net Assets 87 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 84.06%
Number of Holdings 37 20 642 69.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.2 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 79.00%
Weighting of Top 10 57.43% 15.9% 99.8% 16.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Welltower OP LLC 9.39%
  2. Equity Residential 8.31%
  3. Prologis Inc 7.95%
  4. Camden Property Trust 5.43%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc 5.20%
  6. Boston Properties Inc 5.14%
  7. American Homes 4 Rent Class A 4.61%
  8. Kimco Realty Corp 4.57%
  9. CubeSmart 4.56%
  10. Americold Realty Trust 4.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJECX % Rank
Stocks 		99.16% 0.01% 106.94% 40.57%
Cash 		0.84% -98.06% 25.84% 56.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 91.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 87.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 90.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 91.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJECX % Rank
Real Estate 		98.06% 34.46% 100.00% 67.29%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 11.61% 4.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 89.85%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 92.48%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 92.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 89.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 90.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 89.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 89.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 92.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 90.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJECX % Rank
US 		99.16% 0.01% 101.17% 29.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 93.95%

PJECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.84% 0.07% 26.04% 7.19%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 60.85%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PJECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 94.44%

Trading Fees

PJECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 0.11% 380.00% 94.66%

PJECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJECX Category Low Category High PJECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 51.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJECX Category Low Category High PJECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.14% 6.05% 84.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rick Romano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2010

11.45

11.5%

Rick J. Romano, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for PGIM Real Estate. He is responsible for management of the group's North American public securities investments. Mr. Romano joined Prudential in 1998 from Rockefeller & Co., an investment management firm for the Rockefeller family and other high net worth clients. At Rockefeller & Co., Mr. Romano was an Equity Analyst for three investment partnerships. He was responsible for covering real estate and leisure stocks globally and served as a generalist covering domestic equity securities. Prior to joining Rockefeller & Co., Mr. Romano was a Senior Investment Analyst at the Prudential Realty Group where he worked on the valuation, asset management and portfolio management. Mr. Romano has served on the board of several private real estate companies. He is also a member of the CFA Institute (CFA), the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) and NAREIT. Mr. Romano received a BA from Rutgers College and a MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business. In addition, he is a CFA charter holder.

Daniel Cooney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2018

3.97

4.0%

Daniel Cooney, CFA, is an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager assisting in the investment management and operations of PGIM’s Global Real Estate Securities portfolios focusing on North American public securities. His responsibilities include fundamental investment research, securities analysis and assisting in portfolio management. Mr. Cooney joined Prudential in 2013 from RREEF, where he worked as a securities analyst in the global securities team. Prior to RREEF, Mr. Cooney worked as a Senior Equity REIT analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) in New York. Mr. Cooney is a member of the CFA Institute (CFA) and the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA). Mr. Cooney earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charter holder.

Samit Parikh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2022

0.01

0.0%

Samit Parikh is a Managing Director at PGIM Real Estate and Head of International Investments for the Global Real Estate Securities business. Samit joined PGIM Real Estate in 2015 from Booth Park Capital Management, where he worked as a senior analyst for the global long / short real estate securities team. Prior to Booth Park, Samit was a senior equity analyst for #1 ranked REIT research team according to Institutional Investor magazine at the ISI Group. Mr. Parikh earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Rutgers University. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

