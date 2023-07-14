Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$87 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.4%
Expense Ratio 2.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 132.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PJECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|9.75%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|10.79%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|20.61%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|18.18%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|43.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|PJECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|41.67%
|2021
|15.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|38.75%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|33.20%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|15.16%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|43.48%
|PJECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|84.06%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|20
|642
|69.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.2 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|79.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.43%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|16.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJECX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.16%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|40.57%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|56.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|91.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|87.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|90.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|91.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJECX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.06%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|67.29%
|Communication Services
|1.94%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|4.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|89.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|92.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|92.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|89.85%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|90.60%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|89.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|89.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|92.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|90.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJECX % Rank
|US
|99.16%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|29.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|93.95%
|PJECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.84%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|7.19%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PJECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|94.44%
|PJECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PJECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|132.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|94.66%
|PJECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|51.06%
|PJECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PJECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|84.89%
|PJECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2010
11.45
11.5%
Rick J. Romano, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for PGIM Real Estate. He is responsible for management of the group's North American public securities investments. Mr. Romano joined Prudential in 1998 from Rockefeller & Co., an investment management firm for the Rockefeller family and other high net worth clients. At Rockefeller & Co., Mr. Romano was an Equity Analyst for three investment partnerships. He was responsible for covering real estate and leisure stocks globally and served as a generalist covering domestic equity securities. Prior to joining Rockefeller & Co., Mr. Romano was a Senior Investment Analyst at the Prudential Realty Group where he worked on the valuation, asset management and portfolio management. Mr. Romano has served on the board of several private real estate companies. He is also a member of the CFA Institute (CFA), the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) and NAREIT. Mr. Romano received a BA from Rutgers College and a MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business. In addition, he is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2018
3.97
4.0%
Daniel Cooney, CFA, is an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager assisting in the investment management and operations of PGIM’s Global Real Estate Securities portfolios focusing on North American public securities. His responsibilities include fundamental investment research, securities analysis and assisting in portfolio management. Mr. Cooney joined Prudential in 2013 from RREEF, where he worked as a securities analyst in the global securities team. Prior to RREEF, Mr. Cooney worked as a Senior Equity REIT analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) in New York. Mr. Cooney is a member of the CFA Institute (CFA) and the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA). Mr. Cooney earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2022
0.01
0.0%
Samit Parikh is a Managing Director at PGIM Real Estate and Head of International Investments for the Global Real Estate Securities business. Samit joined PGIM Real Estate in 2015 from Booth Park Capital Management, where he worked as a senior analyst for the global long / short real estate securities team. Prior to Booth Park, Samit was a senior equity analyst for #1 ranked REIT research team according to Institutional Investor magazine at the ISI Group. Mr. Parikh earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Rutgers University. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
