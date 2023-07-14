Home
Trending ETFs

PJDQX (Mutual Fund)

PJDQX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$166 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 48.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PJDQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Rising Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shaun Hong

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in the equity and equity-related securities of companies that the subadviser expects to experience dividend growth, that is, companies that currently pay dividends and are expected to increase them. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in the equity and equity-related securities of companies that are not currently paying dividends, but are expected by the subadviser to begin paying them in the future. The subadviser generally seeks to identify companies that it believes may be able to sustain and/or grow their dividends over time. Generally, these companies may, in the subadviser’s opinion, tend to have one or more of the following characteristics:Strong and/or rising free cash flowStrong credit profileRising or above average return on invested capital or return on equity, orCompany management demonstrates a willingness to return capital to shareholdersThe Fund’s investments will primarily be in large-capitalization companies, defined as those companies with a market capitalization equal to or greater than $1 billion, although the Fund may invest in issuers of all capitalization ranges. While the Fund intends primarily to be invested in the securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in foreign securities, which may include emerging markets.Equity and equity-related securities include common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, and other similar securities.
PJDQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -14.3% 35.6% 97.81%
1 Yr 1.4% -55.6% 38.6% 89.18%
3 Yr 4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 57.90%
5 Yr 2.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 48.93%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -64.5% 28.9% 3.95%
2021 7.1% -20.5% 152.6% 60.54%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 70.46%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 32.12%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 61.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -20.5% 35.6% 88.01%
1 Yr 1.4% -55.6% 40.3% 81.68%
3 Yr 4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 57.93%
5 Yr 2.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 58.33%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJDQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -64.5% 28.9% 4.02%
2021 7.1% -20.5% 152.6% 61.01%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 70.38%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 32.63%
2018 -3.4% -10.9% 12.6% 78.09%

NAV & Total Return History

PJDQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJDQX Category Low Category High PJDQX % Rank
Net Assets 166 M 177 K 1.21 T 80.54%
Number of Holdings 61 2 4154 71.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.5 M 288 K 270 B 81.32%
Weighting of Top 10 32.26% 1.8% 106.2% 44.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.02%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.80%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 3.65%
  4. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 3.57%
  5. CenterPoint Energy Inc 3.55%
  6. Chevron Corp 3.43%
  7. Enbridge Inc 3.24%
  8. Intuit Inc 3.15%
  9. CMS Energy Corp 3.07%
  10. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJDQX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 0.00% 130.24% 89.42%
Cash 		4.01% -102.29% 100.00% 9.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 72.54%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 72.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 70.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 70.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJDQX % Rank
Energy 		16.84% 0.00% 41.64% 1.07%
Utilities 		13.63% 0.00% 20.91% 0.53%
Healthcare 		12.52% 0.00% 60.70% 81.89%
Consumer Defense 		12.40% 0.00% 47.71% 6.32%
Financial Services 		8.61% 0.00% 55.59% 94.75%
Industrials 		8.34% 0.00% 29.90% 62.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.80% 0.00% 30.33% 83.87%
Real Estate 		6.00% 0.00% 31.91% 4.41%
Technology 		5.78% 0.00% 48.94% 98.40%
Communication Services 		5.02% 0.00% 27.94% 85.92%
Basic Materials 		3.06% 0.00% 25.70% 35.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJDQX % Rank
US 		85.53% 0.00% 127.77% 88.30%
Non US 		10.46% 0.00% 32.38% 11.33%

PJDQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 48.96% 0.01% 49.27% 0.15%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 2.00% 91.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PJDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PJDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJDQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.08%

PJDQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJDQX Category Low Category High PJDQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 24.20% 15.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJDQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJDQX Category Low Category High PJDQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -54.00% 6.06% 47.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJDQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PJDQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shaun Hong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.

Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

