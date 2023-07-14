Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$166 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 48.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 86.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PJDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|97.81%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|89.18%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|57.90%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|48.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PJDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|3.95%
|2021
|7.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|60.54%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|70.46%
|2019
|6.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|32.12%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|61.48%
|Period
|PJDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|88.01%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|81.68%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|57.93%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|58.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PJDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|4.02%
|2021
|7.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|61.01%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|70.38%
|2019
|6.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|32.63%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|78.09%
|PJDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJDQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|166 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|80.54%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|2
|4154
|71.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|81.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.26%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|44.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJDQX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|89.42%
|Cash
|4.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|9.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|72.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|72.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|70.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|70.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJDQX % Rank
|Energy
|16.84%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|1.07%
|Utilities
|13.63%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|0.53%
|Healthcare
|12.52%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|81.89%
|Consumer Defense
|12.40%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|6.32%
|Financial Services
|8.61%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|94.75%
|Industrials
|8.34%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|62.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.80%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|83.87%
|Real Estate
|6.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|4.41%
|Technology
|5.78%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.40%
|Communication Services
|5.02%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|85.92%
|Basic Materials
|3.06%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|35.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJDQX % Rank
|US
|85.53%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|88.30%
|Non US
|10.46%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|11.33%
|PJDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|48.96%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|0.15%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PJDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PJDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PJDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|86.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|89.08%
|PJDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJDQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.29%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|15.88%
|PJDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PJDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJDQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|47.82%
|PJDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...