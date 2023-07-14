The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in the equity and equity-related securities of companies that the subadviser expects to experience dividend growth, that is, companies that currently pay dividends and are expected to increase them. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in the equity and equity-related securities of companies that are not currently paying dividends, but are expected by the subadviser to begin paying them in the future. The subadviser generally seeks to identify companies that it believes may be able to sustain and/or grow their dividends over time. Generally, these companies may, in the subadviser’s opinion, tend to have one or more of the following characteristics: ◾ Strong and/or rising free cash flow ◾ Strong credit profile ◾ Rising or above average return on invested capital or return on equity, or ◾ Company management demonstrates a willingness to return capital to shareholders The Fund’s investments will primarily be in large-capitalization companies, defined as those companies with a market capitalization equal to or greater than $1 billion, although the Fund may invest in issuers of all capitalization ranges. While the Fund intends primarily to be invested in the securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in foreign securities, which may include emerging markets. Equity and equity-related securities include common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, and other similar securities.