Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of small and midsize companies outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We invest mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may also use derivatives such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.