Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.36 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.8%
Expense Ratio 22.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PISYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|72.79%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|21.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PISYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|8.98%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PISYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|69.70%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|18.13%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PISYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|9.06%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|PISYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.36 M
|1 M
|151 B
|99.75%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|1727
|83.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|447 K
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|99.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.75%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|20.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PISYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.56%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|65.11%
|Cash
|2.44%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|32.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|13.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|5.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|7.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|9.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PISYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.22%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|6.93%
|Healthcare
|17.96%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|47.61%
|Technology
|14.78%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|21.62%
|Energy
|11.69%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|11.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.92%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|7.59%
|Industrials
|5.88%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|92.74%
|Utilities
|5.35%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|37.87%
|Basic Materials
|4.98%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|19.14%
|Communication Services
|2.23%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|90.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|83.91%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|98.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PISYX % Rank
|US
|90.92%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|62.64%
|Non US
|6.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|36.21%
|PISYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|22.87%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|0.42%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PISYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PISYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PISYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|0.77%
|PISYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|58.59%
|PISYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PISYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|30.25%
|PISYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2021
1.07
1.1%
Ms. Truong, a Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2001 and has been an investment professional since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2021
1.07
1.1%
Mr. Stanish joined Amundi Pioneer in 2018. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was at EVA Dimensions LLC, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Fundamental Research from 2015 to 2018 and as a Senior Equity Analyst from 2012 to 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...