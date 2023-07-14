Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.36 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 22.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PISYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sammi Truong

Fund Description

PISYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -13.6% 215.2% 72.79%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 21.10%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.2% -65.1% 22.3% 8.98%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -13.6% 215.2% 69.70%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 18.13%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.2% -65.1% 22.3% 9.06%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PISYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PISYX Category Low Category High PISYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 M 1 M 151 B 99.75%
Number of Holdings 46 2 1727 83.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 447 K 2.1 K 32.3 B 99.59%
Weighting of Top 10 35.75% 5.0% 99.2% 20.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 4.99%
  2. Anthem Inc 4.66%
  3. Pfizer Inc 3.94%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co 3.84%
  5. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 3.75%
  6. Bank of America Corp 3.61%
  7. Shell PLC ADR Class B 3.36%
  8. AerCap Holdings NV 3.00%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 3.00%
  10. Chubb Ltd 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PISYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.56% 28.02% 125.26% 65.11%
Cash 		2.44% -88.20% 71.98% 32.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 13.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 7.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 9.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISYX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.22% 0.00% 58.05% 6.93%
Healthcare 		17.96% 0.00% 30.08% 47.61%
Technology 		14.78% 0.00% 54.02% 21.62%
Energy 		11.69% 0.00% 54.00% 11.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 22.74% 7.59%
Industrials 		5.88% 0.00% 42.76% 92.74%
Utilities 		5.35% 0.00% 27.04% 37.87%
Basic Materials 		4.98% 0.00% 21.69% 19.14%
Communication Services 		2.23% 0.00% 26.58% 90.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 83.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 98.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISYX % Rank
US 		90.92% 24.51% 121.23% 62.64%
Non US 		6.64% 0.00% 41.42% 36.21%

PISYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PISYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 22.87% 0.04% 45.41% 0.42%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 25.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PISYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PISYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PISYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 0.77%

PISYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PISYX Category Low Category High PISYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 41.90% 58.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PISYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PISYX Category Low Category High PISYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.70% -1.51% 4.28% 30.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PISYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PISYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sammi Truong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Ms. Truong, a Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2001 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

Timothy Stanish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Stanish joined Amundi Pioneer in 2018. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was at EVA Dimensions LLC, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Fundamental Research from 2015 to 2018 and as a Senior Equity Analyst from 2012 to 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

