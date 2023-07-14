Home
PIMCO StocksPLUS® International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged)

mutual fund
PISIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.18 +0.03 +0.37%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PISIX) Primary A (PIPAX) C (PIPCX) Inst (PIUHX) Inst (PISNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO StocksPLUS® International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged)

PISIX | Fund

$8.18

$1.99 B

10.48%

$0.86

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$1.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 113.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PISIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO StocksPLUS® International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged)
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jing Yang

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of its benchmark index by investing under normal circumstances in non-U.S. equity derivatives, backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. In managing the Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments, PIMCO utilizes an absolute return approach, which is designed to have flexibility with respect to duration, overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a fixed income index benchmark. The absolute return approach seeks positive investment returns regardless of market environment and does not apply to the equity index replicating component of the Fund. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may invest in common stocks, options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index, hedged to U.S. dollars (the “Index”). The Fund normally uses equity derivatives instead of stocks to attempt to equal or exceed the daily performance of the Index. The Fund typically will seek to gain long exposure to its benchmark index in an amount, under normal circumstances, approximately equal to the Fund’s net assets. The value of equity derivatives should closely track changes in the value of underlying securities or indices. However, derivatives may be purchased with a small fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the equity securities directly, so that the remainder of the assets may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. PIMCO actively manages the Fixed Income Instruments held by the Fund with a view toward enhancing the Fund’s total return, subject to an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Index is an unmanaged index of issuers in countries of Europe, Australia and the Far East represented in U.S. dollars on a hedged basis. The Fund seeks to remain invested in equity derivatives and/or stocks even when the Index is declining. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. equities or non-U.S. equity derivatives that do not comprise the Index.The Fund does not normally invest directly in stocks. However, when equity derivatives appear to be overvalued, the Fund may invest some or all of its assets in stocks.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. Assets not invested in equity securities or derivatives may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means with respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PISIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% 2.1% 19.2% 87.01%
1 Yr 5.8% -20.6% 27.8% 96.48%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 42.92%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 82.02%
10 Yr 0.6%* -6.0% 9.9% 69.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -43.6% 71.3% 39.97%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 12.76%
2020 0.8% -10.4% 121.9% 91.25%
2019 3.0% -0.5% 8.5% 93.90%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 31.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -16.4% 19.2% 81.36%
1 Yr 5.8% -27.2% 27.8% 88.45%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 41.82%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 82.83%
10 Yr 0.6%* -2.7% 10.2% 86.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -43.6% 71.3% 39.97%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 12.76%
2020 0.8% -10.4% 121.9% 91.25%
2019 3.0% -0.5% 8.5% 93.90%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 44.08%

NAV & Total Return History

PISIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PISIX Category Low Category High PISIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.99 B 1.02 M 369 B 28.43%
Number of Holdings 666 1 10801 18.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.75 B 0 34.5 B 13.40%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.9% 101.9% 0.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 48.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PISIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 0.00% 122.60% 10.56%
Bonds 		57.62% -10.79% 71.30% 0.85%
Other 		4.07% -16.47% 17.36% 4.09%
Convertible Bonds 		3.50% 0.00% 4.18% 1.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 71.65%
Cash 		-65.15% -65.15% 100.00% 99.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 77.87%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 98.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 81.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.01% 98.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 99.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 96.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 96.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 99.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISIX % Rank
US 		68.98% -7.78% 68.98% 0.56%
Non US 		30.98% 0.00% 125.24% 99.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISIX % Rank
Derivative 		46.59% -0.61% 99.96% 7.54%
Government 		19.95% 0.00% 44.25% 3.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.86% 0.00% 100.00% 97.54%
Securitized 		12.23% 0.00% 47.51% 0.87%
Corporate 		4.19% 0.00% 100.00% 9.90%
Municipal 		0.17% 0.00% 0.17% 0.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PISIX % Rank
US 		43.54% -0.01% 71.30% 0.85%
Non US 		14.08% 0.00% 14.08% 0.56%

PISIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.02% 26.51% 69.22%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 70.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 1.00% 93.12%

Sales Fees

PISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 113.00% 2.00% 247.00% 92.28%

PISIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PISIX Category Low Category High PISIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.48% 0.00% 13.15% 24.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PISIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PISIX Category Low Category High PISIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% -0.93% 6.38% 44.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PISIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PISIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

