The Fund pursues its objective primarily by investing in issues of preferred and other income securities believed to be undervalued relative to credit quality and other investment characteristics. In making this determination, the Advisor evaluates the fundamental characteristics of an issuer, including an issuer’s creditworthiness, and also takes into account prevailing market factors. In analyzing credit quality, the Advisor considers not only fundamental analysis, but also an issuer’s corporate and capital structure and the placement of the preferred or other income securities within that structure. In evaluating relative value, the Advisor also takes into account call, conversion and other structural security features, in addition to such factors as the likely directions of credit ratings and relative value versus other income security classes. The Fund will not seek to achieve specific environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) outcomes through its portfolio of investments, nor will it pursue an overall impact or sustainable investment strategy. However, the Advisor will incorporate consideration of relevant ESG factors into its investment decision-making. For example, although the Advisor does not generally exclude investments based on ESG factors alone, when considering an investment opportunity with material exposure to carbon emissions regulation, this risk may be considered as one factor in the Advisor’s holistic review process.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non‑U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities; hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred stock and debt securities; floating rate preferred securities; corporate debt securities; convertible securities; contingent capital securities (“CoCos”); and securities of other open‑end, closed‑end or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities as described herein. To the extent the Fund invests in securities of other open‑end funds, closed‑end funds or ETFs, the Fund will consider the investments of these funds, to the extent known by the Fund, in determining compliance with this policy. The Fund may also invest in certain restricted securities including securities that are only eligible

for resale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) (referred to as Rule 144A Securities) and securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers that are issued through private offerings without registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in over‑the‑counter (“OTC”) preferred and income securities. OTC issues are often referred to as “capital securities.”

Under normal market conditions, the Fund also will invest at least 25% of its net assets in the financials sector, which is comprised of the bank, diversified financials, real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and insurance industries. From time to time, the Fund may have 25% or more of its net assets invested in any one of these industries. In addition, the Fund also may focus its investments in other sectors or industries, such as (but not limited to) energy, industrials, utilities, pipelines, health care and telecommunications. The Advisor retains broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments across various sectors and industries.

The Fund may invest without limit in securities of non‑U.S. companies, which may be non‑U.S. dollar denominated, including up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products per capita than more developed countries.

The Fund may invest in preferred and debt securities of any maturity or credit rating, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities and unrated securities, and does not have any portfolio credit ratings requirement. Below investment grade securities are also known as “high yield” or “junk” securities and are regarded as having more speculative characteristics with respect to the payment of interest and repayment of principal. The maturities of debt securities in which the Fund will invest generally will be longer-term (ten years or more); however, as a result of changing market conditions and interest rates, the Fund may also invest in shorter-term debt securities.

The Fund is authorized to purchase, sell or enter into any derivative contract or option on a derivative contract, transaction or instrument, without limitation, including various interest rate transactions such as swaps, caps, floors or collars, and foreign currency transactions such as foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar strategic transactions in connection with its investments in securities of non‑U.S. companies. The Fund’s primary use of derivative contracts will be to enter into interest rate and currency hedging transactions in order to reduce the interest rate and foreign currency risk inherent in the Fund’s investments.