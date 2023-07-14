Home
PISDX (Mutual Fund)

PISDX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Pyrford International Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.71 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PISKX) Primary A (PISDX) Retirement (PISQX)

Columbia Pyrford International Stock Fund

PISDX | Fund

$14.71

$525 M

0.00%

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$525 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Columbia Pyrford International Stock Fund

PISDX | Fund

$14.71

$525 M

0.00%

1.20%

PISDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Pyrford International Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel McDonagh

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in countries outside the United States. The Fund primarily invests in companies that are located in the countries included, at the time of purchase, in the MSCI EAFE Index (the Index), which includes developed countries outside of North America. In determining where a company is located, the Fund primarily relies on the country where the company is organized, but also may consider the country where the company’s revenues are primarily derived and the primary market listing for the class of company shares to be purchased. Although the Fund may invest in companies across all market capitalizations, the Fund focuses on companies that, at the time of purchase, have a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion. The Fund may at times focus its investments in one or more sectors, including the industrials sector, and certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia Pacific region and Europe. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies that are located in countries not represented in the Index, such as emerging markets countries. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts primarily for hedging purposes. 
Read More

PISDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% 2.1% 19.2% 72.60%
1 Yr 12.3% -20.6% 27.8% 86.76%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 71.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 71.68%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 76.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -43.6% 71.3% 4.44%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -16.4% 19.2% 70.06%
1 Yr 12.3% -27.2% 27.8% 80.28%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 88.86%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 86.36%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 85.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -43.6% 71.3% 4.73%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PISDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PISDX Category Low Category High PISDX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 1.02 M 369 B 55.46%
Number of Holdings 76 1 10801 70.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 0 34.5 B 51.62%
Weighting of Top 10 24.41% 1.9% 101.9% 49.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PISDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 0.00% 122.60% 51.27%
Cash 		1.90% -65.15% 100.00% 44.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 10.72%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 40.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 2.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 12.54%

PISDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.02% 26.51% 34.54%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 87.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 73.62%

Sales Fees

PISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 76.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 20.47%

PISDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PISDX Category Low Category High PISDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 5.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PISDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PISDX Category Low Category High PISDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.54% -0.93% 6.38% 14.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PISDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PISDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel McDonagh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Daniel McDonagh is Head of Portfolio Management, Europe/UK of Pyrford and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. Daniel joined Pyrford in October 1997 after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in Politics and Economics. He became a CFA® charterholder in 2000. Daniel worked as a research analyst within the European portfolio management team before being promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2003. He was appointed to the position of Head of Europe & U.K. in November 2009.

Anthony Cousins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Tony, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and is a member of the investment strategy committee. After graduating from Cambridge University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts, Tony joined Daiwa International Capital Management in London as an Equity Portfolio Manager. He joined Pyrford in 1989 and obtained his Master of Arts and CFA in 1990.

Paul Simons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Paul joined Pyrford in 1996 after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in geography. Paul became a CFA® charterholder in 2000, as well as gaining his Master of Arts. Paul joined the Asia/Pacific portfolio management team in 1996 and was appointed its Head in March 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

