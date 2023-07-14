Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$525 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PISDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|72.60%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|86.76%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|71.15%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|71.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|76.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|PISDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|4.44%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|PISDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|70.06%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|80.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|88.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|86.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|85.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|PISDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|4.73%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|PISDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|525 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|55.46%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|1
|10801
|70.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|0
|34.5 B
|51.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.41%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|49.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PISDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.10%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|51.27%
|Cash
|1.90%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|44.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|10.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|40.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|2.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|12.54%
|PISDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|34.54%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|87.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.02%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|73.62%
|PISDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|76.92%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PISDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PISDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|20.47%
|PISDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|5.88%
|PISDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PISDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PISDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.54%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|14.84%
|PISDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Daniel McDonagh is Head of Portfolio Management, Europe/UK of Pyrford and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. Daniel joined Pyrford in October 1997 after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in Politics and Economics. He became a CFA® charterholder in 2000. Daniel worked as a research analyst within the European portfolio management team before being promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2003. He was appointed to the position of Head of Europe & U.K. in November 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Tony, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and is a member of the investment strategy committee. After graduating from Cambridge University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts, Tony joined Daiwa International Capital Management in London as an Equity Portfolio Manager. He joined Pyrford in 1989 and obtained his Master of Arts and CFA in 1990.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Paul joined Pyrford in 1996 after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in geography. Paul became a CFA® charterholder in 2000, as well as gaining his Master of Arts. Paul joined the Asia/Pacific portfolio management team in 1996 and was appointed its Head in March 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...