Mr. Kumar is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst of the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Mr. Kumar originally joined Cushing in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst and rejoined the firm in 2012 after a one-year research analyst position with Citadel Investment Group. He has experience as an engineer, in investment research and investment banking and is a specialist in the materials, energy and basic industrials sectors. Prior to Cushing, Mr. Kumar worked at Citadel Investment Group from October 2011 through October 2012 as a research analyst. He originally joined the Investment Adviser in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst for the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Prior to the Cushing® Asset Management, LP, he was an investment banker at Bear Stearns where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial group. Prior to that, he spent three years in the marine transportation industry as an engineer on board cargo vessels specializing in dry bulk and crude oil shipping. Mr. Kumar received an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a B.S. in marine engineering from Marine Engineering and Research Institute in India.