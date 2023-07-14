Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
PIPEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.31 -0.57 -3.19%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
Inst (PIPEX) Primary Inst (NXGNX) A (NXGAX) A (PAPEX)
PIPEX (Mutual Fund)

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.31 -0.57 -3.19%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
Inst (PIPEX) Primary Inst (NXGNX) A (NXGAX) A (PAPEX)
PIPEX (Mutual Fund)

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.31 -0.57 -3.19%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
Inst (PIPEX) Primary Inst (NXGNX) A (NXGAX) A (PAPEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

PIPEX | Fund

$17.31

$26.8 M

0.00%

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 177.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

PIPEX | Fund

$17.31

$26.8 M

0.00%

2.39%

PIPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cushing Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1460842
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Saket Kumar

Fund Description

PIPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -13.5% 29.4% 31.25%
1 Yr 5.4% -9.7% 32.0% 88.37%
3 Yr 1.3%* -4.1% 128.8% 95.31%
5 Yr -3.3%* -11.2% 33.1% 70.80%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -11.1% 56.2% 97.67%
2021 -5.9% -6.1% 24.6% 97.66%
2020 9.1% -24.8% 46.7% 17.32%
2019 -0.1% -4.4% 5.2% 66.95%
2018 -4.5% -7.3% -1.8% 44.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.6% 30.4% 39.06%
1 Yr 5.4% -9.7% 48.8% 89.23%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 128.8% 93.80%
5 Yr -3.3%* -11.2% 34.1% 78.76%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -11.1% 56.2% 97.67%
2021 -5.9% -6.1% 24.6% 97.66%
2020 9.1% -24.8% 46.7% 17.32%
2019 -0.1% -12.8% 5.2% 71.19%
2018 -4.5% -7.3% -1.8% 72.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PIPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIPEX Category Low Category High PIPEX % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M 22 M 6.32 B 96.92%
Number of Holdings 57 1 175 8.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 0 5.88 B 96.00%
Weighting of Top 10 39.76% 39.8% 110.0% 97.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  2. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  3. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  4. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  5. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  6. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  7. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  8. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  9. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  10. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 53.33% 133.88% 25.81%
Cash 		0.12% -58.21% 13.09% 74.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 20.16%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 6.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 7.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 12.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPEX % Rank
Energy 		29.76% 29.76% 100.00% 97.58%
Technology 		19.24% 0.00% 19.24% 0.81%
Utilities 		16.67% 0.00% 48.96% 16.13%
Real Estate 		14.30% 0.00% 14.30% 0.81%
Industrials 		10.08% 0.00% 10.08% 0.81%
Communication Services 		5.06% 0.00% 5.06% 0.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.38% 0.00% 13.46% 1.61%
Basic Materials 		1.51% 0.00% 8.62% 16.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.23%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 8.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 9.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPEX % Rank
US 		69.38% 48.92% 130.59% 92.74%
Non US 		30.50% 0.00% 37.36% 2.42%

PIPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.35% 8.56% 19.35%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.35% 1.38% 18.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

PIPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PIPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 177.18% 6.00% 248.00% 96.55%

PIPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIPEX Category Low Category High PIPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 71.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIPEX Category Low Category High PIPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -6.38% 9.57% 52.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Saket Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Mr. Kumar is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst of the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Mr. Kumar originally joined Cushing in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst and rejoined the firm in 2012 after a one-year research analyst position with Citadel Investment Group. He has experience as an engineer, in investment research and investment banking and is a specialist in the materials, energy and basic industrials sectors. Prior to Cushing, Mr. Kumar worked at Citadel Investment Group from October 2011 through October 2012 as a research analyst. He originally joined the Investment Adviser in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst for the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Prior to the Cushing® Asset Management, LP, he was an investment banker at Bear Stearns where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial group. Prior to that, he spent three years in the marine transportation industry as an engineer on board cargo vessels specializing in dry bulk and crude oil shipping. Mr. Kumar received an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a B.S. in marine engineering from Marine Engineering and Research Institute in India.

Alex Palma

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Alex Palma has worked in investments since 2008. He joined Cushing Asset Management in 2013 to cover Industrials and Oil Field Services for the Renaissance Fund. Previously he worked as a research analyst and trader for Capital Tactics Advisors, an event driven hedge fund in Dallas. Prior to that, he worked in institutional equity sales for Merrill Lynch. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Furman University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2013.

Hari Kusumakar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Hari Kusumakar has worked in investment research since 2010 and joined Cushing Asset Management in 2018. Previously he worked as an equity research analyst for Tiger Legatus Capital Management, a tiger-seeded long/short equity hedge fund in New York. Prior to that, he worked at Moody’s Corporation as a credit research analyst. He earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management; MS in Industrial and System Engineering from The Ohio State University; and BS in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×