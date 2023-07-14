Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.4%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PIOKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|52.98%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|50.79%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|65.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|1.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|6.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIOKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|60.85%
|2021
|4.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|76.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|PIOKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIOKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.37 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|16.54%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|4154
|80.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.1 B
|288 K
|270 B
|15.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.41%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|15.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIOKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|49.89%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|12.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|7.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIOKX % Rank
|Technology
|24.07%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|52.66%
|Healthcare
|15.13%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|32.88%
|Financial Services
|13.19%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|62.40%
|Communication Services
|13.05%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|5.56%
|Industrials
|9.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|48.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.93%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|75.88%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|10.12%
|Basic Materials
|5.64%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|8.98%
|Consumer Defense
|4.29%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|90.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|86.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|87.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIOKX % Rank
|US
|98.96%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|12.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|91.90%
|PIOKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|55.48%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|76.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PIOKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PIOKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIOKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|89.79%
|PIOKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIOKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.69%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|39.45%
|PIOKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PIOKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIOKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|62.91%
|PIOKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 1986
35.9
35.9%
John Carey is Executive Vice President of Pioneer Investment Management Inc. He is also a member of the U.S. Investment Committee and several other committees. Since joining the company in 1979, John has analyzed many industries including publishing, media and autos. John's previous experience includes consulting and venture capital as well as teaching. John holds a B.A. degree from Columbia University (1971), and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, which he attained in 1972 and 1979 respectively.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mr. Kripke, a Senior Vice President of Pioneer, joined Pioneer in June 2015. Effective October 1, 2015, Mr. Kripke will become lead manager of the portfolio. Mr. Kripke joined Pioneer from Allianz Global Investors, where he was Co-CIO of the Disciplined Equity Group and a portfolio manager since 2014. Previously, Mr. Kripke was at Wellington Management Company from 2001 to 2013, where he was an associate partner and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Wellington, Kripke was an associate portfolio manager for Merrill Lynch Asset Management since 1999 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
James Yu, Vice President and Associate Portfolio Manager of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2015. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Mr. Yu was a Senior Research Analyst at Wells Capital Management, where he supported small-cap value and mid-cap value strategies. Mr. Yu has been an investment professional since 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Craig Sterling is a Senior Vice President and Head of Equity Research, U.S. at Amundi Pioneer. He joined Amundi Pioneer in May 2015. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Research at EVA Dimensions LLC in New York, an independent equity research firm. Prior to June 2011, he served as a Director in the HOLT Group at Credit Suisse.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
