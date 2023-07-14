Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pioneer Fund

mutual fund
PIOKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.06 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PIODX) Primary C (PCODX) Inst (PYODX) Retirement (PIORX) Retirement (PIOKX)
PIOKX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.06 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PIODX) Primary C (PCODX) Inst (PYODX) Retirement (PIORX) Retirement (PIOKX)
PIOKX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.06 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PIODX) Primary C (PCODX) Inst (PYODX) Retirement (PIORX) Retirement (PIOKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Fund

PIOKX | Fund

$34.61

$7.37 B

0.69%

$0.24

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Fund

PIOKX | Fund

$34.61

$7.37 B

0.69%

$0.24

0.73%

PIOKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Carey

Fund Description

The fund invests in a broad group of carefully selected securities that the fund's adviser believes are reasonably priced, rather than in securities whose prices reflect a premium resulting from their current market popularity. The fund invests predominantly in equity securities. For purposes of the fund's investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as securities of other investment companies (including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds) that invest primarily in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, warrants, rights and preferred stocks.The fund primarily invests in securities of U.S. issuers. The fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers.The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in REITs.The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. The fund may also invest in investment grade and below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”).The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives, such as stock index futures and options, for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.The fund's investment adviser uses a value approach to select the fund's investments to buy and sell. Using this investment style and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) analysis described below, the adviser seeks securities selling at reasonable prices or substantial discounts to their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect their intrinsic values. The adviser evaluates a security's potential value, including the attractiveness of its market valuation, based on the company's assets and prospects for earnings growth. In making that assessment, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. In selecting securities, the adviser considers a security's potential to provide a reasonable amount of income. The adviser focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers.The adviser integrates ESG analysis into its investment process by focusing on companies with sustainable business models and evaluating ESG-related risks as part of its research recommendations. In addition, the adviser generally excludes corporate issuers that do not meet or exceed minimum ESG standards, based on a system that uses ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources. When using ESG ratings to exclude corporate issuers and evaluating ESG issues generally, the adviser considers ratings in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The fund generally will not invest in companies significantly involved in certain business activities, including but not limited to, the production of alcohol, tobacco products and certain controversial military weapons, and the operation of thermal coal mines and gambling casinos and other gaming businesses.
Read More

PIOKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIOKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -14.3% 35.6% 52.98%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 38.6% 50.79%
3 Yr 3.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 65.10%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 1.06%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 6.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIOKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -64.5% 28.9% 60.85%
2021 4.8% -20.5% 152.6% 76.36%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIOKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -20.5% 35.6% 47.51%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 40.3% 42.42%
3 Yr 3.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 65.14%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 1.28%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 5.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIOKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -64.5% 28.9% 60.93%
2021 4.8% -20.5% 152.6% 76.36%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PIOKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIOKX Category Low Category High PIOKX % Rank
Net Assets 7.37 B 177 K 1.21 T 16.54%
Number of Holdings 49 2 4154 80.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.1 B 288 K 270 B 15.83%
Weighting of Top 10 42.41% 1.8% 106.2% 15.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.35%
  2. Apple Inc 5.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.13%
  4. Analog Devices Inc 4.60%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc 4.30%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.10%
  7. Bank of America Corp 3.97%
  8. Schlumberger Ltd 3.84%
  9. Mastercard Inc A 3.73%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIOKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 0.00% 130.24% 49.89%
Cash 		1.04% -102.29% 100.00% 47.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 12.08%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIOKX % Rank
Technology 		24.07% 0.00% 48.94% 52.66%
Healthcare 		15.13% 0.00% 60.70% 32.88%
Financial Services 		13.19% 0.00% 55.59% 62.40%
Communication Services 		13.05% 0.00% 27.94% 5.56%
Industrials 		9.32% 0.00% 29.90% 48.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.93% 0.00% 30.33% 75.88%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 41.64% 10.12%
Basic Materials 		5.64% 0.00% 25.70% 8.98%
Consumer Defense 		4.29% 0.00% 47.71% 90.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 87.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIOKX % Rank
US 		98.96% 0.00% 127.77% 12.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 91.90%

PIOKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIOKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 49.27% 55.48%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 2.00% 76.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PIOKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIOKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIOKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.79%

PIOKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIOKX Category Low Category High PIOKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 24.20% 39.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIOKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIOKX Category Low Category High PIOKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.48% -54.00% 6.06% 62.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIOKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIOKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Carey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 1986

35.9

35.9%

John Carey is Executive Vice President of Pioneer Investment Management Inc. He is also a member of the U.S. Investment Committee and several other committees. Since joining the company in 1979, John has analyzed many industries including publishing, media and autos. John's previous experience includes consulting and venture capital as well as teaching. John holds a B.A. degree from Columbia University (1971), and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, which he attained in 1972 and 1979 respectively.

Jeffrey Kripke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mr. Kripke, a Senior Vice President of Pioneer, joined Pioneer in June 2015. Effective October 1, 2015, Mr. Kripke will become lead manager of the portfolio. Mr. Kripke joined Pioneer from Allianz Global Investors, where he was Co-CIO of the Disciplined Equity Group and a portfolio manager since 2014. Previously, Mr. Kripke was at Wellington Management Company from 2001 to 2013, where he was an associate partner and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Wellington, Kripke was an associate portfolio manager for Merrill Lynch Asset Management since 1999 to 2001.

James Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

James Yu, Vice President and Associate Portfolio Manager of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2015. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Mr. Yu was a Senior Research Analyst at Wells Capital Management, where he supported small-cap value and mid-cap value strategies. Mr. Yu has been an investment professional since 1995.

Craig Sterling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Craig Sterling is a Senior Vice President and Head of Equity Research, U.S. at Amundi Pioneer. He joined Amundi Pioneer in May 2015. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Research at EVA Dimensions LLC in New York, an independent equity research firm. Prior to June 2011, he served as a Director in the HOLT Group at Credit Suisse.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×