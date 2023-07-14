Home
Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$2.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PINZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Overseas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities that are tied economically to countries outside the U.S. at the time of purchase. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to countries outside the U.S. (a “foreign security”) if the issuer of the security has its principal place of business or principal office outside the U.S., has its principal securities trading market outside the U.S., or derives a majority of its revenue from outside the U.S.The Fund invests in emerging market securities. The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the MSCI EAFE Value Index.
Read More

PINZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PINZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -0.2% 22.0% 8.66%
1 Yr 18.0% -23.7% 32.5% 60.83%
3 Yr 8.4%* -4.8% 20.2% 38.80%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.2% 9.5% 66.89%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.5% 9.8% 78.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PINZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -27.8% 166.1% 41.99%
2021 1.5% -42.2% 28.2% 87.77%
2020 0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 28.43%
2019 4.1% 1.1% 7.1% 32.57%
2018 -5.7% -8.1% -1.1% 92.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PINZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -9.7% 22.0% 8.66%
1 Yr 18.0% -23.7% 56.0% 56.51%
3 Yr 8.4%* -4.8% 22.0% 34.59%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.2% 12.3% 72.85%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.5% 13.1% 94.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PINZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -27.8% 166.1% 41.99%
2021 1.5% -42.2% 28.2% 87.77%
2020 0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 28.75%
2019 4.1% 1.1% 7.1% 32.89%
2018 -5.7% -8.1% -1.1% 94.83%

NAV & Total Return History

PINZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PINZX Category Low Category High PINZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.15 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 24.48%
Number of Holdings 543 2 3900 7.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 410 M 530 K 13.7 B 23.53%
Weighting of Top 10 18.86% 7.3% 99.9% 68.67%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PINZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 75.03% 100.46% 58.24%
Cash 		2.49% -31.92% 11.89% 38.24%
Other 		0.02% -2.35% 6.11% 22.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 30.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 24.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 27.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PINZX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.51% 0.00% 42.76% 41.54%
Industrials 		19.02% 1.03% 36.79% 7.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.21% 0.00% 27.46% 27.30%
Consumer Defense 		10.26% 0.00% 31.84% 27.60%
Healthcare 		10.23% 0.00% 23.28% 53.41%
Energy 		8.73% 0.00% 26.59% 32.64%
Utilities 		6.21% 0.00% 27.46% 16.02%
Technology 		5.07% 0.00% 24.16% 65.58%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 23.78% 87.24%
Basic Materials 		2.13% 0.00% 30.76% 94.36%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 17.64% 47.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PINZX % Rank
Non US 		97.40% 71.47% 100.46% 32.06%
US 		0.08% 0.00% 15.02% 87.65%

PINZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PINZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 21.16% 54.33%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.25% 91.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

PINZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PINZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PINZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.80% 2.00% 158.16% 61.86%

PINZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PINZX Category Low Category High PINZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 8.48% 71.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PINZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PINZX Category Low Category High PINZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% 0.18% 7.85% 74.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PINZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PINZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

×