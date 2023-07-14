Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities that are tied economically to countries outside the U.S. at the time of purchase. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to countries outside the U.S. (a “foreign security”) if the issuer of the security has its principal place of business or principal office outside the U.S., has its principal securities trading market outside the U.S., or derives a majority of its revenue from outside the U.S.

The Fund invests in emerging market securities. The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that

emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies.

The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to

30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the MSCI EAFE Value Index.