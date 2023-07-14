Paul is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. He is a co-portfolio manager for the international core and international all country portfolios. Paul is also active in research with an emphasis on the international banking industry. He joined the firm in 1992 and has been a member of the international equity team since 1995. Paul was named a portfolio manager for international core in 2000. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.