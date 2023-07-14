Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$59.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

PIMXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Plan Investment Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Plan Investment Fund
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Money Market Portfolio invests in a broad range of U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments, including U.S. Government obligations, repurchase agreements, U.S. and foreign bank and commercial obligations. Under normal market conditions, at least 25% and normally a substantial portion of the Portfolio’s total assets will be invested in obligations of issuers in the financial services industry, of domestic branches of U.S. banks and U.S. branches of foreign banks that are subject to the same regulations as U.S. banks. These investments include bank certificates of deposit and time deposits, bankers’ acceptances and commercial paper, and also includes repurchase agreements secured by such obligations.

In addition, the Portfolio may invest in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, short-term obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions and related securities such as beneficial interests in municipal trust certificates and partnership trusts. The Portfolio may also invest in variable and floating rate instruments, and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

The Portfolio invests in securities maturing in 397 days (with certain exceptions) and the Portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less.

The Money Market Portfolio intends to operate as an institutional prime money market fund pursuant to Rule  2a-7 of the 1940 Act. Accordingly, although the Portfolio is a money market fund, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Portfolio’s Participation Certificates will “float,” fluctuating with changes in the values of the Portfolio’s securities. In buying and selling securities for the Portfolio, the Investment Advisor will comply with all other requirements of Rule 2a-7. The Portfolio will only purchase securities that present minimal credit risk as determined by the Investment Advisor pursuant to guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board.

Read More

PIMXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 16.57%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 16.57%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 15.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 14.57%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 33.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 16.96%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.00%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.70%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 14.79%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 16.57%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 16.57%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 15.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 14.57%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 33.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -0.3% 0.8% 16.37%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.00%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.70%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 14.79%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 15.23%

NAV & Total Return History

PIMXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIMXX Category Low Category High PIMXX % Rank
Net Assets 59.6 M 59.6 M 72.2 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 84 1 345 66.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.7 M 5 M 23.5 B 98.98%
Weighting of Top 10 37.45% 14.2% 100.0% 45.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  2. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  3. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  4. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  5. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  6. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  7. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  8. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  9. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%
  10. Td Securities (Usa) Llc Tri-Party Td Securities (Usa) Llc 0.020000% 13.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIMXX % Rank
Cash 		96.70% 35.74% 100.00% 28.06%
Bonds 		3.30% 0.00% 64.26% 64.29%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 19.90%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 15.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 13.25% 39.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIMXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.70% 35.74% 100.00% 28.06%
Municipal 		3.30% 0.00% 49.89% 44.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.31%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.98% 16.84%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.24% 73.98%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 30.63% 63.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIMXX % Rank
US 		3.30% 0.00% 64.26% 63.78%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.90% 34.69%

PIMXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.09% 2.42% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.05% 0.57% 62.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.55% 7.56%

Sales Fees

PIMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 212.00% N/A

PIMXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIMXX Category Low Category High PIMXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.15% 48.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIMXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIMXX Category Low Category High PIMXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.14% 2.05% 49.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIMXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIMXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 1987

35.25

35.3%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.9 18.34

