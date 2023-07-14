Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$59.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Money Market Portfolio invests in a broad range of U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments, including U.S. Government obligations, repurchase agreements, U.S. and foreign bank and commercial obligations. Under normal market conditions, at least 25% and normally a substantial portion of the Portfolio’s total assets will be invested in obligations of issuers in the financial services industry, of domestic branches of U.S. banks and U.S. branches of foreign banks that are subject to the same regulations as U.S. banks. These investments include bank certificates of deposit and time deposits, bankers’ acceptances and commercial paper, and also includes repurchase agreements secured by such obligations.
In addition, the Portfolio may invest in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, short-term obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions and related securities such as beneficial interests in municipal trust certificates and partnership trusts. The Portfolio may also invest in variable and floating rate instruments, and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.
The Portfolio invests in securities maturing in 397 days (with certain exceptions) and the Portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less.
The Money Market Portfolio intends to operate as an institutional prime money market fund pursuant to Rule 2a-7 of the 1940 Act. Accordingly, although the Portfolio is a money market fund, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Portfolio’s Participation Certificates will “float,” fluctuating with changes in the values of the Portfolio’s securities. In buying and selling securities for the Portfolio, the Investment Advisor will comply with all other requirements of Rule 2a-7. The Portfolio will only purchase securities that present minimal credit risk as determined by the Investment Advisor pursuant to guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board.
|Period
|PIMXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.57%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.57%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.22%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIMXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.96%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.00%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.70%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.79%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.23%
|Period
|PIMXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|16.57%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.1%
|16.57%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.22%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIMXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|0.8%
|16.37%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.00%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.70%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.79%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.23%
|PIMXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIMXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.6 M
|59.6 M
|72.2 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|1
|345
|66.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.7 M
|5 M
|23.5 B
|98.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.45%
|14.2%
|100.0%
|45.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIMXX % Rank
|Cash
|96.70%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|28.06%
|Bonds
|3.30%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|64.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|19.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|15.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.25%
|39.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIMXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.70%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|28.06%
|Municipal
|3.30%
|0.00%
|49.89%
|44.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|16.84%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.24%
|73.98%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.63%
|63.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIMXX % Rank
|US
|3.30%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|63.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.90%
|34.69%
|PIMXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.09%
|2.42%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.05%
|0.57%
|62.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.55%
|7.56%
|PIMXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PIMXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIMXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|212.00%
|N/A
|PIMXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIMXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.15%
|48.98%
|PIMXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PIMXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIMXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.14%
|2.05%
|49.46%
|PIMXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
