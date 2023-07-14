Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Private Shares Fund

PIIVX | Fund

$40.56

-

0.00%

2.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.2%

1 yr return

-7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

PIIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Private Shares Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SharesPost 100
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sven Grankvist

Fund Description

PIIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -40.8% 42.4% 70.27%
1 Yr -7.3% -61.1% 43.0% 70.27%
3 Yr 8.8%* -52.1% 23.1% 37.14%
5 Yr 7.1%* -33.1% 25.4% 35.29%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.2% -72.7% 8.2% 10.81%
2021 7.4% -22.1% 27.0% 20.00%
2020 6.7% -11.4% 49.5% 61.76%
2019 1.4% -8.1% 13.6% 71.43%
2018 1.2% -13.7% 3.1% 12.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -46.5% 21.0% 32.43%
1 Yr -7.3% -77.0% 12.4% 32.43%
3 Yr 8.8%* -36.2% 44.2% 53.33%
5 Yr 7.1%* -21.4% 31.8% 44.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.2% -72.7% 8.2% 10.81%
2021 7.4% -22.1% 27.0% 20.00%
2020 6.7% -11.4% 49.5% 61.76%
2019 1.4% -8.1% 13.6% 71.43%
2018 1.2% -12.2% 3.1% 12.50%

NAV & Total Return History

PIIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIIVX Category Low Category High PIIVX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 4.4 M 31.2 B N/A
Number of Holdings 144 21 389 12.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 436 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 17.95%
Weighting of Top 10 44.31% 8.9% 100.0% 71.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Government Fund 35.20%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIIVX % Rank
Other 		34.94% 0.00% 91.95% 5.13%
Preferred Stocks 		29.02% 0.00% 29.02% 2.56%
Cash 		24.99% -0.34% 100.00% 12.82%
Stocks 		5.82% 0.00% 100.33% 84.62%
Convertible Bonds 		3.05% 0.00% 3.05% 2.56%
Bonds 		2.18% 0.00% 88.23% 15.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIIVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 51.52%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 72.56% 84.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.54% 48.48%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 84.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 90.29% 9.09%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 40.91%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 43.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 3.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 50.44% 42.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 77.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 74.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIIVX % Rank
US 		4.51% 0.00% 85.31% 84.62%
Non US 		1.31% 0.00% 86.64% 74.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIIVX % Rank
Corporate 		56.99% 0.00% 90.98% 21.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		43.01% 0.00% 100.00% 64.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 13.51%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.53% 15.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 12.12%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 34.13% 21.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIIVX % Rank
US 		2.18% 0.00% 32.00% 15.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 56.23% 17.95%

PIIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.50% 0.22% 4.04% 15.56%
Management Fee 1.90% 0.25% 1.90% 95.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.03% 0.19% 50.00%

Sales Fees

PIIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PIIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.20% 0.00% 124.00% 51.72%

PIIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIIVX Category Low Category High PIIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 51.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIIVX Category Low Category High PIIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.15% -2.66% 5.19% 95.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sven Grankvist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Sven Jonas Grankvist is a Vice President of SP Investments Management, LLC. Prior to serving as a portfolio manager, Jonas was a portfolio analyst. Prior to his position with the Investment Adviser, Jonas was an investment banker with Berman Capital, where he covered a wide range of industries including Internet, digital media and software. Jonas has worked on many mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions for buyers and sellers in the growth-and-middle-market arena. Jonas is also a mentor for the Thiel Foundation’s 20 Under 20 Fellowship. Jonas received his LLM from Uppsala University and an MBA from Golden Gate University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses. Since inception of the Fund, the Investment Adviser has hired additional investment professionals, and intends to continue to hire investment professionals in proportion to the growth of the Investment Adviser’s assets under management. Mr. Weber, Ms. Downey and Mr. Grankvist each owns options in SharesPost relating to less than 2% of SharesPost on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all outstanding options and warrants. See “Conflicts of Interest — Certain Parties”.

Kevin Moss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 25, 2018

3.6

3.6%

Kevin Moss is a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of SP Investments Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SharesPost. Prior to his position with the Investment Adviser, Kevin was a senior portfolio manager at First New York Securities, where he managed a global macro book. Kevin received his undergraduate degree in finance from Tulane University and his MBA from Columbia Business School, magna cum laude. He holds FINRA series 4, 7, 24, 27, 55 and 66 licenses.

Christian Munafo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2019

2.79

2.8%

Christian Munafo is the Chief Investment Officer of SP Investments Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SharesPost. Christian joined the Investment Adviser in August 2019. Prior to SP Investment, Christian was Co-Head of the Global Private Equity Secondary Practice at HQ Capital based in New York, where he was also a member of the senior leadership team. Prior to that, he served as Head of Secondaries at Thomas Weisel Partners. In addition, Christian has overseen the completion of more than 100 secondary transactions representing over $1 billion in capital commitments, ranging from traditional purchases of limited partnership interests to more complex non-traditional transactions including fund restructurings, recapitalizations, tender programs, preferred equity/loan facilities and purchases of company securities. Christian began his career as an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions at Banc of America Securities. Christian holds a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers College in Economics and Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

