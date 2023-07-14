Sven Jonas Grankvist is a Vice President of SP Investments Management, LLC. Prior to serving as a portfolio manager, Jonas was a portfolio analyst. Prior to his position with the Investment Adviser, Jonas was an investment banker with Berman Capital, where he covered a wide range of industries including Internet, digital media and software. Jonas has worked on many mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions for buyers and sellers in the growth-and-middle-market arena. Jonas is also a mentor for the Thiel Foundation’s 20 Under 20 Fellowship. Jonas received his LLM from Uppsala University and an MBA from Golden Gate University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses. Since inception of the Fund, the Investment Adviser has hired additional investment professionals, and intends to continue to hire investment professionals in proportion to the growth of the Investment Adviser’s assets under management. Mr. Weber, Ms. Downey and Mr. Grankvist each owns options in SharesPost relating to less than 2% of SharesPost on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all outstanding options and warrants. See “Conflicts of Interest — Certain Parties”.