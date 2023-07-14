Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
18.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$4.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 48.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PIIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|36.16%
|1 Yr
|18.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|43.52%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|83.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|81.70%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|49.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|81.23%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|85.63%
|2020
|5.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|14.93%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|46.07%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|85.37%
|Period
|PIIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|36.16%
|1 Yr
|18.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|40.42%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|82.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|82.33%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|73.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|81.23%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|85.63%
|2020
|5.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|14.93%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|46.07%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|89.20%
|PIIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.49 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|16.67%
|Number of Holdings
|147
|1
|10801
|48.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|932 M
|0
|34.5 B
|21.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.84%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|58.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.75%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|87.61%
|Cash
|4.83%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|12.55%
|Other
|1.42%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|6.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|11.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|3.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|13.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.86%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|25.90%
|Technology
|15.79%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|10.50%
|Healthcare
|13.60%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|24.89%
|Industrials
|12.42%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|73.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.94%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|19.71%
|Consumer Defense
|8.19%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|70.07%
|Basic Materials
|6.99%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|72.09%
|Energy
|5.89%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|26.76%
|Communication Services
|2.97%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|90.50%
|Real Estate
|1.32%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|61.29%
|Utilities
|1.04%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|73.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Non US
|91.58%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|77.72%
|US
|2.17%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|42.45%
|PIIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|42.20%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|58.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PIIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|8.33%
|PIIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.70%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|66.56%
|PIIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|53.36%
|PIIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PIIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIIJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|60.37%
|PIIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2003
18.45
18.5%
Paul is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. He is a co-portfolio manager for the international core and international all country portfolios. Paul is also active in research with an emphasis on the international banking industry. He joined the firm in 1992 and has been a member of the international equity team since 1995. Paul was named a portfolio manager for international core in 2000. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2004
17.97
18.0%
Juliet is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Juliet is also active in company research with an emphasis on the telecommunications and utility sectors. She joined the firm in 2003 as a portfolio manager for European equities. Prior to joining PGE, Juliet served as a director and senior portfolio manager at Allianz Dresdner Asset Management (formerly Kleinwort Benson). Prior to that she was a fund manager at the London firms of Capel Cure Myers, Rowe Price Fleming and Schroders. Juliet received a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from Trinity College, Cambridge University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...