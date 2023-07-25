Home
Putnam International Value Fund

mutual fund
PIGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.07 +0.04 +0.31%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PNGAX) Primary B (PGNBX) C (PIGRX) Inst (PNGYX) Retirement (PIIRX) Retirement (PIGWX)
Putnam International Value Fund

PIGRX | Fund

$13.07

$217 M

0.68%

$0.09

2.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$217 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Putnam International Value Fund

PIGRX | Fund

$13.07

$217 M

0.68%

$0.09

2.18%

PIGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren Jaroch

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of large and midsize companies outside the United States, with a focus on value stocks. Value stocks are those that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. We invest mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also use derivatives, such as certain foreign currency transactions, futures, options, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging

PIGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% 0.2% 20.7% 72.02%
1 Yr 23.8% -23.1% 33.8% 27.08%
3 Yr 9.8%* -4.8% 20.6% 39.05%
5 Yr 2.0%* -11.5% 9.5% 29.83%
10 Yr 2.2%* -5.6% 10.0% 28.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -27.8% 166.1% 20.30%
2021 4.0% -42.2% 28.2% 47.69%
2020 0.8% -7.3% 5.5% 27.97%
2019 3.7% 1.1% 7.1% 43.89%
2018 -4.6% -8.1% -1.1% 64.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -9.7% 20.7% 67.56%
1 Yr 23.8% -23.1% 56.0% 24.63%
3 Yr 9.8%* -4.8% 22.3% 33.86%
5 Yr 2.0%* -11.5% 12.3% 36.21%
10 Yr 2.2%* -5.6% 13.3% 54.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -27.8% 166.1% 20.30%
2021 4.0% -42.2% 28.2% 47.69%
2020 0.8% -7.3% 5.5% 28.30%
2019 3.7% 1.1% 7.1% 44.55%
2018 -4.6% -8.1% -1.1% 79.58%

NAV & Total Return History

PIGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIGRX Category Low Category High PIGRX % Rank
Net Assets 217 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 70.62%
Number of Holdings 122 2 3900 43.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.2 M 530 K 13.7 B 69.23%
Weighting of Top 10 26.06% 7.3% 99.9% 52.42%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.23% 75.03% 100.46% 83.14%
Cash 		3.77% -31.92% 11.89% 14.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 73.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 78.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 72.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 74.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGRX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.61% 0.00% 42.76% 4.18%
Industrials 		17.18% 1.03% 36.79% 19.70%
Consumer Defense 		8.16% 0.00% 31.84% 52.24%
Technology 		7.65% 0.00% 24.16% 39.40%
Energy 		7.65% 0.00% 26.59% 39.70%
Healthcare 		6.76% 0.00% 23.28% 75.52%
Communication Services 		6.54% 0.00% 23.78% 55.22%
Basic Materials 		6.02% 0.00% 30.76% 75.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.24% 0.00% 27.46% 88.36%
Utilities 		2.19% 0.00% 27.46% 63.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 93.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGRX % Rank
Non US 		94.25% 71.47% 100.46% 73.67%
US 		1.98% 0.00% 15.02% 36.39%

PIGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.18% 0.01% 21.16% 6.31%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.25% 59.23%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

PIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 75.76%

Trading Fees

PIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 87.10%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 158.16% 6.57%

PIGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIGRX Category Low Category High PIGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.68% 0.00% 8.37% 89.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIGRX Category Low Category High PIGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% 0.18% 7.85% 92.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PIGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

Lauren DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

