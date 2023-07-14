Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund

mutual fund
PIGDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.05 -0.36%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PIGDX) Primary
PIGDX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.05 -0.36%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PIGDX) Primary
PIGDX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.05 -0.36%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PIGDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund

PIGDX | Fund

$13.82

$749 M

1.09%

$0.15

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$749 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund

PIGDX | Fund

$13.82

$749 M

1.09%

$0.15

1.20%

PIGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PNC Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin Schulz

Fund Description

PIGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -15.6% 24.4% 93.12%
1 Yr 6.6% -15.2% 26.9% 91.74%
3 Yr -1.8%* -27.5% 9.4% 60.99%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.2% 35.2% 72.73%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -49.5% -11.5% 71.93%
2021 1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 41.20%
2020 11.0% -1.7% 22.8% 9.16%
2019 5.0% -1.0% 9.7% 83.52%
2018 -5.7% -7.5% 11.0% 93.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -35.3% 24.4% 91.51%
1 Yr 6.6% -46.8% 26.9% 88.30%
3 Yr -1.8%* -27.5% 13.1% 61.39%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.2% 35.2% 75.93%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -49.5% -11.5% 71.93%
2021 1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 41.20%
2020 11.0% -1.7% 22.8% 9.16%
2019 5.0% -1.0% 9.7% 83.80%
2018 -5.7% -7.5% 11.0% 94.44%

NAV & Total Return History

PIGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIGDX Category Low Category High PIGDX % Rank
Net Assets 749 M 167 K 150 B 56.42%
Number of Holdings 88 5 516 32.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 58.06%
Weighting of Top 10 25.39% 10.3% 99.1% 70.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Inst Prime Val Obl IS 4.01%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 88.72% 101.51% 55.99%
Cash 		4.01% -1.51% 11.28% 39.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 90.09%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 90.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 88.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 88.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGDX % Rank
Technology 		23.92% 1.51% 38.21% 11.98%
Healthcare 		16.08% 1.36% 29.58% 38.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 0.00% 46.28% 32.26%
Industrials 		11.23% 0.68% 31.28% 81.57%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 28.66% 55.99%
Energy 		7.09% 0.00% 24.97% 11.75%
Financial Services 		7.06% 0.00% 38.62% 89.17%
Basic Materials 		7.04% 0.00% 23.15% 44.47%
Communication Services 		4.18% 0.00% 41.13% 51.84%
Real Estate 		1.63% 0.00% 17.78% 17.51%
Utilities 		1.32% 0.00% 19.97% 29.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGDX % Rank
Non US 		87.98% 70.50% 101.51% 62.21%
US 		8.01% 0.00% 25.68% 28.11%

PIGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.01% 37.19% 43.22%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 52.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.80% 63.28%

Sales Fees

PIGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 7.00% 330.00% 89.58%

PIGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIGDX Category Low Category High PIGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 6.96% 91.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIGDX Category Low Category High PIGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -1.69% 3.16% 36.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Schulz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Martin Schulz, Senior Vice President, Head of International Equity Growth Team, Senior Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and research in the international and emerging markets equity area. Previous associations: Managing Director, International Equity, PNC Capital Advisors; Portfolio Manager, National City Corporation. B.A., (graduating magna cum laude) Cornell University; M.B.A. and J.D., George Washington University, Master of Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College.

Calvin Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Calvin Y. Zhang, Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager, managed the predecessor fund to the Fund, the PNC International Growth Fund, since February 2016, and has continued to manage the Fund as an employee of the Adviser since November 2019. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for research and analysis on all Asian securities. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2019; and has managed investment portfolios since 2005. Education: B.A., South China University of Technology; M.B.A., University of Rochester.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×