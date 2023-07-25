Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam International Equity Fund

mutual fund
PIGCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.7 +0.1 +0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (POVSX) Primary B (POVBX) Inst (POVYX) C (PIGCX) Retirement (PIERX) Retirement (POVEX) Retirement (POVDX)
PIGCX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.7 +0.1 +0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (POVSX) Primary B (POVBX) Inst (POVYX) C (PIGCX) Retirement (PIERX) Retirement (POVEX) Retirement (POVDX)
PIGCX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.7 +0.1 +0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (POVSX) Primary B (POVBX) Inst (POVYX) C (PIGCX) Retirement (PIERX) Retirement (POVEX) Retirement (POVDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam International Equity Fund

PIGCX | Fund

$23.70

$725 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$725 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam International Equity Fund

PIGCX | Fund

$23.70

$725 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.98%

PIGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vivek Gandhi

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large and midsize companies outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity investments. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We invest

mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may also use derivatives, such as certain foreign currency transactions, futures, options, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, we typically use foreign currency forward contracts in connection with the fund’s investments in foreign securities in order to hedge the fund’s currency exposure relative to the fund’s benchmark index.

Read More

PIGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% 3.0% 18.4% 84.49%
1 Yr 19.4% -20.4% 28.1% 16.08%
3 Yr 1.0%* -14.7% 25.3% 87.89%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 60.3% 83.63%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.0% 9.8% 61.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -43.6% 71.3% 21.09%
2021 -2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 87.50%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 44.33%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 21.63%
2018 -5.2% -13.0% -0.7% 86.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -16.4% 18.4% 78.14%
1 Yr 19.4% -27.2% 28.1% 12.98%
3 Yr 1.0%* -14.7% 25.3% 87.69%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 60.3% 84.83%
10 Yr 1.2%* -2.7% 10.2% 84.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -43.6% 71.3% 21.09%
2021 -2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 87.50%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 44.33%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 21.63%
2018 -5.2% -13.0% -0.7% 89.58%

NAV & Total Return History

PIGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIGCX Category Low Category High PIGCX % Rank
Net Assets 725 M 1.02 M 369 B 50.56%
Number of Holdings 121 1 10801 53.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 209 M 0 34.5 B 43.26%
Weighting of Top 10 26.60% 1.9% 101.9% 45.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  2. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  3. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  4. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  5. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  6. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  7. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  8. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  9. Sony Group Corp 3.23%
  10. Sony Group Corp 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 0.00% 122.60% 56.66%
Cash 		2.30% -65.15% 100.00% 37.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 16.45%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 45.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 8.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 17.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGCX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.41% 0.00% 47.75% 12.30%
Industrials 		20.55% 5.17% 99.49% 8.68%
Technology 		12.25% 0.00% 36.32% 42.55%
Healthcare 		12.23% 0.00% 21.01% 47.18%
Basic Materials 		9.03% 0.00% 23.86% 32.71%
Consumer Defense 		8.85% 0.00% 32.29% 59.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.52% 0.00% 36.36% 90.16%
Communication Services 		5.87% 0.00% 21.69% 52.97%
Energy 		3.29% 0.00% 16.89% 75.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 86.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 77.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIGCX % Rank
Non US 		93.85% 0.00% 124.02% 62.70%
US 		3.86% -7.71% 68.98% 25.96%

PIGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.02% 26.51% 9.74%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.60% 53.12%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PIGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 23.44%

Trading Fees

PIGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 2.00% 247.00% 86.41%

PIGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIGCX Category Low Category High PIGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 58.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIGCX Category Low Category High PIGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -0.93% 6.38% 96.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vivek Gandhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Mr. Gandhi is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global communications, international core, and European core equity strategies. Based in London, he is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of European utilities and telecommunication companies in Europe, China, and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Mr. Gandhi joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1994. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Gandhi was a Vice President, Equity Analyst, at Alliance Capital Management from 1998 to 1999 and an Investment Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Gandhi earned an M.B.A. from XLRI in Jamshedpur, India, and a B.Eng. in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×