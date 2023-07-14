Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Plan Investment Government portfolio

mutual fund
PIFXX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Other (PIFXX) Primary
PIFXX (Mutual Fund)

Plan Investment Government portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Other (PIFXX) Primary
PIFXX (Mutual Fund)

Plan Investment Government portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Other (PIFXX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Plan Investment Government portfolio

PIFXX | Fund

$1.00

$1.61 B

0.00%

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Plan Investment Government portfolio

PIFXX | Fund

$1.00

$1.61 B

0.00%

0.12%

PIFXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Plan Investment Government portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Plan Investment Fund
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Government Portfolio seeks to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills and notes, other obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such government obligations or cash. The Government Portfolio invests in securities maturing in 397 days or less (with certain exceptions) and the Government Portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less.

The securities purchased by the Government Portfolio are subject to the quality, diversification, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act (“Rule 2a-7”) and other rules of the SEC. The Portfolio will only purchase securities that present minimal credit risk as determined by the Investment Advisor, pursuant to guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board. The U.S. Government securities in which the Portfolio invests may include variable and floating rate instruments, and the Portfolio may transact in U.S. Government securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis.

The Government Portfolio has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, other obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such government obligations. This non-fundamental policy will not change without the Portfolio first providing Participation Certificate holders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any such change. The Portfolio anticipates meeting this 80% investment policy because it already seeks to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in the same types of investments that are required under the 80% policy, except that the Portfolio’s cash holdings are not eligible under the 80% policy.

Read More

PIFXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 59.81%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 59.23%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 57.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 59.62%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 1.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 59.51%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.10%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 57.87%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 59.03%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 58.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 59.81%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 59.23%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 57.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 58.99%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 1.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 59.76%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 60.36%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 58.08%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 59.03%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 58.31%

NAV & Total Return History

PIFXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIFXX Category Low Category High PIFXX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 136 K 281 B 75.36%
Number of Holdings 75 1 346 39.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 940 M -343 K 163 B 75.71%
Weighting of Top 10 58.31% 22.7% 100.0% 61.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  2. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  3. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  4. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  5. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  6. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  7. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  8. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  9. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%
  10. Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc Tri-Party Hsbc Securities (Usa) Inc 0.300000% 17.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIFXX % Rank
Cash 		77.50% 25.56% 100.00% 42.78%
Bonds 		22.50% 0.00% 74.44% 53.30%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.33%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 57.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 63.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIFXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		77.50% 0.00% 100.00% 41.18%
Government 		22.50% 0.00% 44.01% 52.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 55.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 56.51%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 68.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 59.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIFXX % Rank
US 		22.50% 0.00% 72.86% 53.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 59.36%

PIFXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.06% 1.68% 96.33%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 0.50% 30.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.55% 33.69%

Sales Fees

PIFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

PIFXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIFXX Category Low Category High PIFXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 80.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIFXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIFXX Category Low Category High PIFXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 54.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIFXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIFXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1995

27.02

27.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×