Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund

mutual fund
PIEQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 -0.09 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PIEQX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund

PIEQX | Fund

$15.57

$644 M

2.33%

$0.36

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$644 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund

PIEQX | Fund

$15.57

$644 M

2.33%

$0.36

0.40%

PIEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are held in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weight in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the performance of stocks in developed non-U.S. markets by seeking to match the performance of its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index Net. The MSCI EAFE Index Net is a broadly diversified stock index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. The benchmark assumes the reinvestment of dividends after the deduction of withholding taxes applicable to the country where the dividend is paid. The index is weighted by market capitalization and the composition of the index is rebalanced semi-annually. As of January 1, 2022, the index consisted of 829 securities.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the index, the fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase exchange-traded funds in an effort to minimize any deviations in performance from its benchmark index. Exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

PIEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 2.1% 19.2% 30.08%
1 Yr 19.9% -20.6% 27.8% 26.34%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 22.65%
5 Yr 1.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 25.84%
10 Yr 2.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 29.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 35.10%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.52%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.81%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 70.47%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 38.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -16.4% 19.2% 30.08%
1 Yr 19.9% -27.2% 27.8% 24.93%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 21.97%
5 Yr 1.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 28.67%
10 Yr 2.3%* -2.7% 10.2% 58.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 35.10%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.52%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.81%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 70.47%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 49.13%

NAV & Total Return History

PIEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIEQX Category Low Category High PIEQX % Rank
Net Assets 644 M 1.02 M 369 B 51.40%
Number of Holdings 839 1 10801 12.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 M 0 34.5 B 60.93%
Weighting of Top 10 14.29% 1.9% 101.9% 82.08%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIEQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 122.60% 8.59%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 37.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 72.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 69.25%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 91.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 72.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIEQX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.74% 0.00% 47.75% 49.50%
Industrials 		15.10% 5.17% 99.49% 45.32%
Healthcare 		13.45% 0.00% 21.01% 29.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.34% 0.00% 36.36% 48.49%
Consumer Defense 		10.23% 0.00% 32.29% 38.56%
Technology 		8.93% 0.00% 36.32% 73.09%
Basic Materials 		8.28% 0.00% 23.86% 47.05%
Communication Services 		5.57% 0.00% 21.69% 60.86%
Energy 		4.24% 0.00% 16.89% 68.20%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 13.68% 39.57%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 14.59% 24.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIEQX % Rank
Non US 		98.89% 0.00% 125.24% 11.42%
US 		1.10% -7.78% 68.98% 67.70%

PIEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.02% 26.51% 83.96%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.60% 9.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 77.43%

Sales Fees

PIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 55.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.90% 2.00% 247.00% 28.94%

PIEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIEQX Category Low Category High PIEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.33% 0.00% 13.15% 13.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIEQX Category Low Category High PIEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.41% -0.93% 6.38% 20.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

