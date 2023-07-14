Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$56.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.8%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|66.71%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|90.62%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|31.89%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|11.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|89.47%
|2021
|0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|22.88%
|2020
|14.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|3.62%
|2019
|5.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|25.68%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|93.65%
|Period
|PIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|64.46%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|83.23%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|32.63%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|14.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|89.47%
|2021
|0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|22.88%
|2020
|14.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|3.62%
|2019
|5.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|25.68%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|95.28%
|PIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|56.8 M
|717 K
|102 B
|79.11%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|10
|6734
|78.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|78.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.77%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|37.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.55%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|79.82%
|Cash
|5.46%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|14.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|75.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|72.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|71.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Technology
|30.84%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|10.37%
|Financial Services
|12.11%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|91.68%
|Industrials
|11.29%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|12.42%
|Basic Materials
|9.96%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|28.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.74%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|79.90%
|Communication Services
|8.66%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|52.11%
|Energy
|6.81%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|17.03%
|Consumer Defense
|5.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|72.09%
|Healthcare
|2.98%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|67.35%
|Real Estate
|2.60%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|24.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|91.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Non US
|91.99%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|79.92%
|US
|2.56%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|22.49%
|PIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|17.94%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|55.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|56.91%
|PIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|9.11%
|PIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|88.12%
|PIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|82.85%
|PIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Calvin Y. Zhang, Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager, managed the predecessor fund to the Fund, the PNC International Growth Fund, since February 2016, and has continued to manage the Fund as an employee of the Adviser since November 2019. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for research and analysis on all Asian securities. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2019; and has managed investment portfolios since 2005. Education: B.A., South China University of Technology; M.B.A., University of Rochester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Martin Schulz, Senior Vice President, Head of International Equity Growth Team, Senior Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and research in the international and emerging markets equity area. Previous associations: Managing Director, International Equity, PNC Capital Advisors; Portfolio Manager, National City Corporation. B.A., (graduating magna cum laude) Cornell University; M.B.A. and J.D., George Washington University, Master of Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...